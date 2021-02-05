World
Panel discussion on promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in the context of climate change - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/46/46) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-sixth session
22 February–19 March 2021
Agenda items 2 and 3
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development
Summary
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 41/21, in which the Council decided to hold a panel discussion on promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in the context of climate change during its forty-fourth session. The Council also requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit a summary report on the panel discussion to the Council at its fortysixth session. The present report provides a summary of the panel discussion on human rights and climate change that was held on 8 July 2020.
I. Introduction
The Human Rights Council held, pursuant to its resolution 41/21, a panel discussion on promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in the context of climate change on 8 July 2020 during its forty-fourth session.
The panel discussion was chaired by the Vice-President of the Human Rights Council.
It opened with a statement by the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The panel discussion provided an opportunity for States, international organizations and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the adverse impacts of climate change on the effective enjoyment of the rights of persons with disabilities and the promotion and protection of their rights through disability-inclusive climate action. The panel discussion was made accessible to persons with disabilities through the provision of international sign interpretation and real-time captioning, both in the room and online.
The panellists were: the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, Catalina Devandas Aguilar; President of the Handicapables Association of Cagayan, Philippines, Amalia A. Decena; Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Law, McGill University, and Canada Research Chair in Human Rights and the Environment, Sébastien Jodoin; and Programme Officer at the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda, Deborah Iyute Oyuu.