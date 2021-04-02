A pandemic, 2 hurricanes, & economic disaster causes Central Americans to flee for survival

“CARE is concerned about the growing number of migrants at the US-Mexico border, especially unaccompanied minors, and calls on US policymakers from both parties, as well as those in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to protect the rights of people displaced by natural disasters, violence, the pandemic and economic upheaval.

The border issue is not a partisan one, it is a humanitarian one, starting in the countries of origin. On top of the pandemic, back-to-back hurricanes, Eta and Iota have helped create a dire economic situation forcing people to make desperate decisions and flee terrible living conditions in the region. The hurricanes left 200 people dead and another 5.3 million people in need of assistance, including more than 1.8 million children.

The only way people will not see themselves forced to flee their countries is to invest in Central America and continue to help bolster their economies, provide employment opportunities, improve governance and safety and minimize food insecurity. With that, CARE is eager to continue building on our work with governments and civil society to address the humanitarian crisis in the region so that people aren’t forced to make a long and dangerous journey.”

