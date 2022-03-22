Pakistan - Pakistani Nationals in Europe 2021 - A Multiple Source Snapshot

This snapshot summarizes available data on Pakistani nationals in Europe in 2020 and 2021. The first page visualizes the number of Pakistani nationals who arrived by land and sea in the European Union and those who transited through the Western Balkan and Eastern Europe region in 2021. The data on arrivals and transits is made available by national authorities and then gathered by the IOM DTM Team in Europe.1 It is important not to sum up the figures, as this could entail double counting migrants who transited through multiple countries. The second page shows numbers of Pakistani nationals residing in Europe in 2020 by gender and European region as reported by UNDESA.

The snapshot is part of the outputs of the EU-funded Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy” (REMAP). The objective of DTM REMAP is to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.