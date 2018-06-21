PAHO participates in the VI Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2018 with the session "Investment and resilient infrastructure: good practices and applicability in the region"

You are cordially invited to follow the Session coordinated by PAHO in the VI Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2018: Investment and resilient infrastructure: good practices and applicability in the region.

Live streaming: http://bit.ly/PR18Getsemani

or through the official websites:

UNGRD: http://portal.gestiondelriesgo.gov.co/ Platform: http://eird.org/pr18/index.html Institutional Channel: https://www.canalinstitucional.tv/ About the VI Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2018

"The Regional Platform consists of an intergovernmental segment, technical sessions, parallel and special events where participants will be able to interact and discuss the implementation of the Sendai Framework, best practices and lessons learned. A key feature will be the High-Level segment where Ministers and other high-level authorities will prioritize the DRR agenda for the next two years in the Americas region.

The Regional Platform will also feature a market place, a photographic exhibit and the Ignite Stage, a place where DRR practitioners present innovative DRR tools and initiatives. The Regional Platform will also offer an opportunity for sub-regional intergovernmental groups and DRR stakeholders to interact and strengthen partnerships and share experiences on the road to meeting the Sendai Framework's seven global targets. Interested parties from across the Americas can also be part of this conversation by using #SendaiAmericas online.

The main objective of the VI Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas will be to discuss how governments, ministers, civil society leaders, technical and scientific institutions, the private sector and the media could promote the application and measurement of the expected results of the Sendai Framework in the Americas. It is expected over 1,000 delegates, such as policy makers, professionals in various fields and experts in disaster risk management will attend the Platform."

For more information please visit the VI Regional Platform official website: http://eird.org/pr18/eng/index.html