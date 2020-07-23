Pacific WASH Resilience Guidelines: A practical tool for all those involved in addressing the resilience of water, sanitation and hygiene services in the Pacific

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

According to the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme for Water and Sanitation, globally around 663 million people did not have access to improved water sources in 2015, and around 2.4 billion people did not use improved sanitation (WHO and UNICEF, 2015). The reasons for inadequate WASH practices and facilities vary in different parts of the world, but the Pacific region presents some unique challenges. These include fragile water resources on small islands, and limited government service provision and financing, combined with high logistics costs.

Furthermore, the Pacific is among the most at-risk regions in the world, exposing children, and their families and communities to a wide range of shocks and gradual resource deterioration, including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, landslides, floods, drought, cyclones, saltwater intrusion, pollution and land erosion.

With a broad number of challenges facing Pacific communities in terms of WASH provision, WASH resilience focuses on delivering sustainable water and sanitation services whilst taking into account the impacts of shocks and processes of change using three areas of programming:

risk-informed programming,

resilience at national/sub-national level, and

resilience at the community level

Risk-informed programming

WASH systems are at risk from many factors, and risk assessments can be conducted for many different geographical areas and types of hazards. However, the use of risk in the WASH resilience approach focuses on using risk information to aid in WASH programming in two ways: the first is using risk information to prioritize the use of resources at national and sub-national levels depending on the WASH needs of the population, and the second is using risk information at the community level to determine appropriate infrastructure upgrades and management actions. At national/sub-national level, one of the biggest uses of risk information is deciding where and what action a programme needs to take. At the community level, risk information is used to evaluate the biggest health risks to a community from their water and sanitation systems. This includes considerations of water availability, water safety, sanitation and disaster risks.

WASH resilience at national/sub-national level

As WASH challenges for peri-urban and rural populations in the Pacific are significant and varied, with minimal external support, it is key that government services have the appropriate mechanisms in place to support communities that have limited resources. The primary method for achieving this is the establishment of an effective enabling environment that promotes sustainable and resilient WASH programming. The WASH resilience approach promotes a number of supporting factors, and recommends a process of implementation for government and sector coordinators that encourages the delivery of resilient WASH services.

Supporting factors at national/sub-national level: From a strategic perspective, ensuring that effective policy and sector planning is undertaken gives all stakeholders clarity on embedding resilience. With significant demand for services, strong sector coordination, capacity-building activities and monitoring systems ensure resources are allocated effectively. Securing adequate financial resources and allocating realistic WASH budgets help to strengthen a resilient enabling environment.

Implementing WASH resilience at national/sub-national level: With support factors in place, WASH resilience promotes supporting beneficiaries through a combined technical and capital assistance process.

After setting WASH targets that are mindful of resilience factors, and prioritizing implementation areas using risk principles, WASH resilience aims to establish community management capacity through a Technical Assistance Programme (TAP), and to assist with infrastructure through a Capital Assistance Programme (CAP). CAP provides financial assistance to beneficiaries most in need of developing infrastructure, which has been identified through the TAP process. Monitoring and updating of targets on a regular basis completes the implementation cycle at the national/sub-national level and provides a reporting framework on the progress of external assistance to communities.

WASH resilience at the community level

The Pacific has the most geographically dispersed population in the world, which results in a large proportion of the population utilizing multiple, small and often variable water resources for their needs. The geography also poses particular challenges to governments in terms of provision of services, especially to communities in remote locations or in peri-urban and informal settlements, where water and sanitation are managed at the household or community level. This is where the majority of the vulnerable populations in the Pacific live, and where they access their schools and healthcare services. Therefore, to ensure safe water and sanitation, investments have to be made at the community level. As such, the WASH resilience approach puts community management, and the capacity building thereof, at the forefront of the intervention, in addition to the provision of infrastructure.

Supporting factors at the community level: With management being a key component of resilient WASH, having effective governance structures, and functioning WASH support at the community level is essential.

In addition, operation and maintenance requires money, so promoting adequate resources at the community level is also important.

Implementing WASH resilience at the community level: Implementing WASH resilience at the community level is dependent on communities receiving the required assistance. The TAP component, implemented through the DWSSP process, provides a risk-based training method to communities in order to aid them in managing their systems and understanding required infrastructure to meet defined WASH targets. Using these plans to both manage their systems and apply for capital assistance provides both the management capacity and infrastructure to ensure resilient WASH communities in the region.

Securing WASH for communities now and in the future

The Pacific is a dynamic region in rapid transformation, with several parallel processes of change at play. As the challenges are interlinked, and many have impacted WASH provision over the years, it is now critical that WASH programming is not isolated from disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change adaptation (CCA), but instead planned for in an integrated manner. The WASH resilience approach entails ensuring that water supply and sanitation systems and services, and hygiene practices meet the needs of children, and their families and communities, whilst taking into account the potential shocks and processes of change that have inhibited the provision of WASH in the region.