Pacific Unsolicited Bilateral Donations (UBD) Project 2017

The arrival of Unsolicited Bilateral Donations (UBD) into emergency response settings around the world is a long - established issue across the humanitarian sector. The Pacific UBD project has been positioned as a pilot — with plans to roll out globally — and is the first regionally coordinated approach designed to reduce the influx of UBDs into disaster zones. The strategy rests on three main pillars:

Creation of a regionally tailored “Cash is Best” messaging strategy to assist in the design of proactive, coordinated and consistent UBD communications campaigns for the general public and targeted audiences.

Development of a “Matching Platform” to facilitate the link between donators and responding agencies on the ground.

Compilation of a “UBD - READY” pack aimed at supporting country - level preparedness through enhancing logistics capacities in areas of receiving, storing, deconsolidating, dispatching and disposing UBDs.