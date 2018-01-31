31 Jan 2018

Pacific Unsolicited Bilateral Donations (UBD) Project 2017

Infographic
from Logistics Cluster
Published on 22 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (797.01 KB)

The arrival of Unsolicited Bilateral Donations (UBD) into emergency response settings around the world is a long - established issue across the humanitarian sector. The Pacific UBD project has been positioned as a pilot — with plans to roll out globally — and is the first regionally coordinated approach designed to reduce the influx of UBDs into disaster zones. The strategy rests on three main pillars:

  • Creation of a regionally tailored “Cash is Best” messaging strategy to assist in the design of proactive, coordinated and consistent UBD communications campaigns for the general public and targeted audiences.

  • Development of a “Matching Platform” to facilitate the link between donators and responding agencies on the ground.

  • Compilation of a “UBD - READY” pack aimed at supporting country - level preparedness through enhancing logistics capacities in areas of receiving, storing, deconsolidating, dispatching and disposing UBDs.

