Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W17 2019 (Apr 22-Apr 28)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

· Acute Fever and Rash: Northern Marianna Islands

Other updates:

Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Influenza

· Vanuatu reports continues to report an increased number of cases in the Port Vila area There have been no deaths associated to ILI reported.

· Fiji Influenza surveillance report as of epi week 16 (week ending 21 April) reports circulation of Influenza A(H1) (68%); Influenza A(H3) 25% and circulation of Influenza B (Victoria lineage) began in April (7%). Fiji ILI data shows a decrease in cases since the number of cases peaked in epi week 5. [Source: Fiji Ministry of Health & Medical Services personal communication.]

· Pohnpei state, FSM reports a sharp increase in ILI cases reported weekly. Influenza A(H3) and (H1) have been identified through influenza testing performed in Pohnpei using the multiplex array (Biofire). Immunization is offered to high risk groups and have been distributed to all dispensaries. There have been ongoing dissemination of awareness and prevention messages via radio, leaflets and community outreach to clinic, Government offices, schools and churches. [Source: FSM National Communicable Disease Bulletin Epi week 15 (April 8-14 2019) received on 29 Arpil 2019]

Ebola Virus Disease

Democratic Republic of Congo:

· As of 29 April 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 1,480 cases (1,414 confirmed, 66 probable) including 970 deaths (CFR 65 %) reported from 21 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. Latest updates are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report https://us13.campaign-archive.com/home/?u=89e5755d2cca4840b1af93176&id=aedd23c530 and AFRO EVD situation report https://afro.who.int/health-topics/ebola-virus-disease?utm_campaign=WHO%20AFRO%20-%20Situation%20Report%20-%20Ebola%20Virus%20Disease%20Outbreak%20in%20DRC%20-%20Sitrep%2002%20%282018%29&utm_content=Tag%3AAFRO/WHE/HIM%20Outbreaks%20Weekly&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Newsweaver&utm_term=Ebola%20virus%20disease%20situation%20reports. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News http://www.who.int/csr/don/archive/disease/ebola/en/.

Many thanks to the island nations who contributed to this week's report.