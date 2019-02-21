Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W7 2019 (Feb 11-Feb 17)]

A new outbreak of cVDPV1 has been confirmed in Papua Province, Indonesia. Two genetically linked cVDPV1 isolates were detected from an acute flaccid paralysis case and a health community contact. This outbreak is not genetically linked to the outbreak in Papua New Guinea. [source http://polioeradication.org/where-we-work/indonesia/ ]

It is important that all countries, particularly, those with frequent travel and contact with polio-affected countries and areas, strengthen surveillance for AFP cases in order to rapidly detect any new virus importation and to facilitate a rapid response. Countries and territories should also maintain uniformly high routine immunisation coverage at the district level to minimise the consequences of any new virus introduction. WHO’s International Travel and Health (http://www.who.int/ith/en/) recommends that all travellers to polio-affected areas be fully vaccinated against polio.