21 Feb 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W7 2019 (Feb 11-Feb 17)

World Health Organization
Published on 17 Feb 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Northern Mariana Islands, Vanuatu

Other updates:

Dengue

  • Four cases of dengue have been reported in Cook Islands. This is the first cluster of locally acquired mosquito-borne disease reported since 2016. [sourcehttps://www.health.gov.ck/media-release/operation-namu-2019-media-release/]

  • Ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype-3 in Republic of Palau.

  • Ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype-2 in New Caledonia.

  • One imported case of dengue serotype-2 detected in French Polynesia. For further details please refer to PacNet post on 19 February 2019 (Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire Polynésie Française Semaines 5 et 6-2019).

Circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus Type 1 (cVDPV1)

  • A new outbreak of cVDPV1 has been confirmed in Papua Province, Indonesia. Two genetically linked cVDPV1 isolates were detected from an acute flaccid paralysis case and a health community contact. This outbreak is not genetically linked to the outbreak in Papua New Guinea. [sourcehttp://polioeradication.org/where-we-work/indonesia/]

  • It is important that all countries, particularly, those with frequent travel and contact with polio-affected countries and areas, strengthen surveillance for AFP cases in order to rapidly detect any new virus importation and to facilitate a rapid response. Countries and territories should also maintain uniformly high routine immunisation coverage at the district level to minimise the consequences of any new virus introduction. WHO’s International Travel and Health (http://www.who.int/ith/en/) recommends that all travellers to polio-affected areas be fully vaccinated against polio.

