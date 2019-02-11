Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W5 2019 (Jan 28-Feb 03)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 03 Feb 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged this week:
Acute fever and rash: French Polynesia, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Vanuatu.
Updates:
Dengue
- Ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype-3 in Republic of Palau.
- Ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype-2 in New Caledonia.