Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W4 2019 (Jan 21-Jan 27)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 27 Jan 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Samoa
Dengue Like Illness: Solomon Islands
Other updates:
Leptospirosis
- The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) declared an outbreak of leptospirosis in Central Division, As of 1 January there have been 69 leptospirosis cases, with 18 hospital admissions and 4 deaths. Source: Fiji MHMS
Dengue
There is an ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype-3 in Palau. In week 4 there were 9 new cases.
Ongoing outbreak in New Caledonia, majority of the cases are dengue serotype-2.