25 Jan 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W3 2019 (Jan 14-Jan 20)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 20 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (411.05 KB)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: Northern Marianna Islands, Vanuatu

Other updates:

Conjunctivitis

  • An increase in the number of cases has been reported by the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) in Suva, Sigatoka, Nadi, Ba, Lautoka and Savusavu. Fiji last had an outbreak in 2016. Source: Fiji MHMS

Dengue

  • Vanuatu reports a lab confirmed case with no previous travel history. The patient's blood sample will be sent to the Institut Pasteur New Caledonia for serotyping. Public health response includes talk back shows, press release within the media outlets informing the public about the case and preventative measures to minimize the transmission of the dengue virus. Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health.

  • Ongoing outbreak in New Caledonia, majority of the cases are dengue serotype-2.

  • Palau dengue serotype-3 outbreak is ongoing.

  • There is an ongoing dengue serotype-1 outbreak in Nauru.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.