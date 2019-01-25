Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W3 2019 (Jan 14-Jan 20)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
- Acute Fever and Rash: Northern Marianna Islands, Vanuatu
Other updates:
Conjunctivitis
- An increase in the number of cases has been reported by the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) in Suva, Sigatoka, Nadi, Ba, Lautoka and Savusavu. Fiji last had an outbreak in 2016. Source: Fiji MHMS
Dengue
Vanuatu reports a lab confirmed case with no previous travel history. The patient's blood sample will be sent to the Institut Pasteur New Caledonia for serotyping. Public health response includes talk back shows, press release within the media outlets informing the public about the case and preventative measures to minimize the transmission of the dengue virus. Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health.
Ongoing outbreak in New Caledonia, majority of the cases are dengue serotype-2.
Palau dengue serotype-3 outbreak is ongoing.
There is an ongoing dengue serotype-1 outbreak in Nauru.