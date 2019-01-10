Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W1 2019 (Dec 31-Jan 6)

The following syndromes have been flagged this week:

• Acute Fever and Rash: Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Kiribati

• Prolonged fever: French Polynesia

Other updates:

Invasive Meningococcal Disease

• American Samoa reports one case of Meningococcal B in a 2 month old returned traveler from New Zealand. The patient was treated and has recovered. Source: Personal communication with American Samoa Department of Health Epidemiologist.

Dengue

• Vanuatu reports an imported case in a traveler from Solomon Islands. Serotype result pending. Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health.

• New Caledonia declared an outbreak on 21 December 2018. Majority of the cases are dengue serotype-2 with 10 % hospitalization rate. For further details please refer to PacNet post by Ludovic Floury on 7 January 2019.