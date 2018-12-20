20 Dec 2018

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W50 2018 (Dec 10-Dec 16)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 16 Dec 2018
Download PDF (410.81 KB)

The following syndromes have been flagged this week:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Kiribati

  • Prolonged fever: French Polynesia

Other update:

Invasive Meningococcal Disease

  • The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) has declared the Meningococcal C outbreak over. The last confirmed case was in September. In total there were 85 cases reported from January 1 to November 25, of which 36 were laboratory confirmed, 10 probable, and 39 suspected cases. There were six confirmed deaths, of which five were children under the age of five. Source Fiji MHMS and Mediahttps://www.radionz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/378646/meningococcal-outbreak-ends-in-fiji

