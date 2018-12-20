Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W50 2018 (Dec 10-Dec 16)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 16 Dec 2018
The following syndromes have been flagged this week:
Acute Fever and Rash: Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Kiribati
Prolonged fever: French Polynesia
Other update:
Invasive Meningococcal Disease
- The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) has declared the Meningococcal C outbreak over. The last confirmed case was in September. In total there were 85 cases reported from January 1 to November 25, of which 36 were laboratory confirmed, 10 probable, and 39 suspected cases. There were six confirmed deaths, of which five were children under the age of five. Source Fiji MHMS and Mediahttps://www.radionz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/378646/meningococcal-outbreak-ends-in-fiji