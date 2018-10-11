11 Oct 2018

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W40 2018 (Oct 01-Oct 07)

from World Health Organization
Published on 11 Oct 2018
Download PDF (411.02 KB)

The following syndromes have been flagged this week:

• Acute Fever and Rash: Samoa

• Influenza-like illness: Northern Marianna Islands

Other Update:

Invasive Meningococcal Disease

• As of 23 September there have been 80 cases in Fiji since 1 January 2018. Of these cases 34 confirmed; 10 probable and 36 suspected cases. In the 4 weeks prior there had been 6 suspected cases and 2 meningococcal group C confirmed cases. There have been six deaths, majority of the cases (91%) are less than 5 years of age. Mass vaccination of all those 1-19 years is ongoing. Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services Meningococcal Disease update 23 Sep 2018.

