27 Sep 2018

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W38 2018 (Sep 17-Sep 23)

Report
World Health Organization
Published on 23 Sep 2018
Download PDF (411.03 KB)

The following syndromes have been flagged this week:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: Samoa

  • Influenza-like illness: Palau

  • Dengue-like illness: Samoa

Other Updates:

Dengue

  • **Wallis and Futuna: **There have been 222 cases since November 2017 including 23 hospitalisations. Of these cases 208 were in Wallis and 14 cases were in Futuna. Dengue serotype-1 is in circulation. The outbreak appears to be slowing down. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini's PacNet post on 25 September 2018.

