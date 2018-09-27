Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W38 2018 (Sep 17-Sep 23)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 23 Sep 2018
The following syndromes have been flagged this week:
Acute Fever and Rash: Samoa
Influenza-like illness: Palau
Dengue-like illness: Samoa
Other Updates:
Dengue
- **Wallis and Futuna: **There have been 222 cases since November 2017 including 23 hospitalisations. Of these cases 208 were in Wallis and 14 cases were in Futuna. Dengue serotype-1 is in circulation. The outbreak appears to be slowing down. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini's PacNet post on 25 September 2018.