Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W36 2018 (Sep 03-Sep 09)

The following syndromes have been flagged this week:

• Acute Fever and Rash: Palau, FSM, Kiribati, Vanuatu, American Samoa

• Diarrhoea: Tokelau

Other Updates:

Polio

• On 7 September 2018, the PNG National Department of Health (NDOH) reported the first case of circulating vaccine derived polio virus type 1 (cVDPV1) in a 6-year old boy from 5-Mile Settlement in the capital city of Port Moresby. In response, an emergency vaccination campaign will start on 24 September in the National Capital District. For further details please refer to Dr Angela Meriano’s PacNet post on 10 Sep 2018.

Mumps

• Ongoing outbreak in Vanuatu. As of 29 August there have been 677 cases reported 35 cases more than that reported in the previous week. Public Health response including continue awareness in schools and communities on mumps preventive measures followed by ongoing case monitoring, investigations and response within the health setting. Source: Vanuatu weekly disease bulletin Epi week 35 27 Aug – 2 Sep 2018.

MERS-CoV

• On 8th September, 2018 a laboratory confirmed case was reported from Republic of Korea with history of travel to Kuwait. The MOH in the Republic of Korea is closely monitoring 21 close contacts and all identified contacts placed in quarantine at home are currently asymptomatic. In addition up to 435 individuals including passengers on the flight were or are under passive surveillance. Source: http://www.who.int/csr/don/12-september-2018-mers-republic-of-korea/en/