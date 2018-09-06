Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W35 2018 (Aug 27-Sep 02)
The following syndromes have been flagged this week:
- Acute Fever and Rash: CNMI, Fiji,Tonga
Other Updates:
Leptospirosis
- Wallis and Futuna confirms 13 cases in since January 2018. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini's PacNet post on 5 September 2018.
Dengue
Ongoing dengue serotype-2 outbreak in American Samoa. As of 1 September, 2018 there have been 1,092 confirmed cases since 1 November 2016. The outbreak appears to be slowing down. For further details please refer to Aifili Tufa's PacNet post on 5 September 2018.
Wallis and Futuna outbreak appears to be slowing down. There have been 218 cases since November 2017 including 23 hospitalisations. Dengue serotype-1 and dengue serotype-2 have been isolated. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini's PacNet post on 5 September 2018.
Polio
As of 26 August 2018 Papua New Guinea have reported two new cases from Madang and Eastern Highlands Province bringing to a total of 6 cases since the announcement of the outbreak in June 2018 :two in Morobe, two in Eastern Highlands, one in Enga and one in Madang.
A polio vaccination campaign is currently ongoing to vaccinate children under 5 years old in high risk provinces.
A nationwide polio vaccination campaign is planned for September and October targeting 1 265 000 children under 5 years old. Source: Media update 26 Aug 2018
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
The latest outbreak was declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo on 1 August 2018 in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. As of 2 September 2018, a total of 122 confirmed and probable EVD cases, including 82 deaths (case fatality ratio 67.6%), have been reported. Of the 111 cases, 83 are confirmed and 28 are probable. Of the 75 deaths, 47 occurred in confirmed cases. A total of 16 healthcare workers have been affected, of which 15 are confirmed and one has died.
Current Risk Assessment: This new outbreak is affecting north eastern provinces of the DRC, which border Uganda and Rwanda. Potential risk factors for transmission of EVD at national and regional levels include the transport links between the affected areas, the rest of the country, and neighbouring countries; the internal displacement of populations; and displacement of Congolese refugees to neighbouring countries and a long-term humanitarian crisis.
Additionally, the security situation in North Kivu may hinder the implementation of response activities. Based on this context, the public health risk is considered high at the national and regional levels and low globally. WHO recommends against the application of any travel or trade restrictions in relation to this outbreak. Source:WHO