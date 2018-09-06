Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W35 2018 (Aug 27-Sep 02)

The latest outbreak was declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo on 1 August 2018 in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. As of 2 September 2018, a total of 122 confirmed and probable EVD cases, including 82 deaths (case fatality ratio 67.6%), have been reported. Of the 111 cases, 83 are confirmed and 28 are probable. Of the 75 deaths, 47 occurred in confirmed cases. A total of 16 healthcare workers have been affected, of which 15 are confirmed and one has died.