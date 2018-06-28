Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W25 2018 (Jun 18-Jun 24)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

Other Update:

Polio

An outbreak of polio has been confirmed in Morobe Province Papua New Guinea, the last case reported was in 1996. The one confirmed case is a 6-year-old boy with lower limb weakness, first detected on 28 April 2018. A vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 had been isolated as the cause of the paralysis on 21 May 2018.

On 22 June 2018, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the same virus was also isolated from stool specimens of two healthy children (non-household contacts) from the same community. This means that the virus is circulating in the community—representing an outbreak of the virus.

Outbreak response activities are ongoing in Morobe Province. Experts from the National Department of Health, Papua New Guinea's Central Public Health Laboratory, Provincial Health Authorities, UNICEF and WHO have conducted field missions to undertake clinical investigation, house-to-house surveys, sample collection and contact tracing. The team also collected stool specimens from family members of the patient and from the community. A "mop up" immunization campaign was done in the community targeting children under 15 years old. To date, 845 children from the Lufa Mountain Settlement have been vaccinated.