Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W25 2018 (Jun 18-Jun 24)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
- Acute Fever and Rash: Kiribati, Northern Marianna Islands, Tonga
- Dengue-like illness: Samoa
Other Update:
Polio
An outbreak of polio has been confirmed in Morobe Province Papua New Guinea, the last case reported was in 1996. The one confirmed case is a 6-year-old boy with lower limb weakness, first detected on 28 April 2018. A vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 had been isolated as the cause of the paralysis on 21 May 2018.
On 22 June 2018, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the same virus was also isolated from stool specimens of two healthy children (non-household contacts) from the same community. This means that the virus is circulating in the community—representing an outbreak of the virus.
Outbreak response activities are ongoing in Morobe Province. Experts from the National Department of Health, Papua New Guinea's Central Public Health Laboratory, Provincial Health Authorities, UNICEF and WHO have conducted field missions to undertake clinical investigation, house-to-house surveys, sample collection and contact tracing. The team also collected stool specimens from family members of the patient and from the community. A "mop up" immunization campaign was done in the community targeting children under 15 years old. To date, 845 children from the Lufa Mountain Settlement have been vaccinated.
Due to the relatively limited travel to and from this area and the planned immunization activities, WHO assesses the risk of international spread of the circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Vaccine from Papua New Guinea to other countries to be low. However, it is important that all countries—in particular those with frequent travel and contacts with polio-affected countries and areas—strengthen surveillance for cases of AFP to rapidly detect any virus importation and facilitate a rapid response. Countries, territories and areas should maintain high immunization coverage to minimize the consequences of any new virus introduction. Source: WHO
Dengue
French Polynesia confirms its second case of dengue serotype-2
Dengue serotype-1 outbreak is ongoing in Wallis and Futuna. As of 26 June there have been 176 cases including 21 hospitalisations since September 2017. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini's PacNet post on 26 June 2018.