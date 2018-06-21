21 Jun 2018

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W24 2018 (Jun 11-Jun 17)

from World Health Organization
Published on 17 Jun 2018
The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: Northern Marianna Islands, Tonga

Other Updates:

Invasive Meningococcal Disease:

  • Fiji: As of 4 June there have been 71 cases since 1 January 2018. Of these 27 are laboratory confirmed ; the most recent cases (2 cases) occurred in Week ending 3 June 2018. There have been 5 deaths. Mass vaccination for all aged 1-19 years with Men C vaccine is ongoing in the Central division and Rakiraki subdivision. The remaining areas will receive vaccination once the vaccine supplies are available in country. For further details please refer to Dr Sahukhan's PacNet post on 20 June 2018.

Dengue:

  • Dengue serotype-1 outbreak is ongoing in Wallis and Futuna. As of 19 June there have been 171 cases including 16 hospitalisations since September 2017. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini's PacNet post on 19 June 2018.

  • Kiribati: As of 18 June there have been 1118 cases including one death. Dengue serotype-2 is in circulation. There have been ongoing mass radio messages regarding preventive message and community clean ups. Source: Kiribati Dengue-like illness SitRep No.18

