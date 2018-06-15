15 Jun 2018

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W23 2018 (Jun 04-Jun 10)

from World Health Organization
Published on 14 Jun 2018
The following syndrome has been flagged:

· Acute Fever and Rash: Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu

Other Updates:

Dengue:

· Fiji had declared the dengue outbreak over. The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services reported in a decrease in the number of dengue fever cases reported nationally in the last six weeks. The number of cases at present is at the levels usually seen during this time of the year. Source: Media

· Dengue serotype-1 outbreak is ongoing in Wallis and Futuna. As of 12 June there have been 163 cases including 16 hospitalisations since September 2017. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini’s PacNet post on 13 June 2018.

· French Polynesia reports an autochthonous case of dengue serotype-2, in Raiatea island. French Polynesia has not had any case of dengue serotype-2 since 2000; hence re-introduction of dengue serotype-2 has the potential to cause a large scale epidemic.

