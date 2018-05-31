Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W21 2018 (May 21-May 27)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

• Acute Fever and Rash: Northern Marianna Islands, Tonga, Kiribati

• Dengue-like illness: Kiribati

Other Updates:

Dengue:

• Kiribati : As of 25 May there have been 472 dengue-like illness cases since 21 March 2018. There have been 18 hospitalised cases, and one death in a 9 year old. Samples have been sent to reference laboratory for confirmation. Source: Kiribati MHMS

• There are ongoing dengue serotype-2 outbreaks in Fiji, Vanuatu. The weekly number of cases (dengue serotype-2) reported has decreased significantly in American Samoa and Tonga

• Dengue serotype-1 outbreak is ongoing in Wallis and Futuna. As of 29 May there have been 138 cases including 13 hospitalisations. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini’s PacNet post on 29 May 2018.

• New Caledonia has an ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype 1 and 2 (82% of cases are serotype-2).

Mumps:

• There are ongoing outbreaks in Chuuk and Yap State (FSM) and Vanuatu.

Ebola Virus Disease:

• On 8 May, the Government of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) declared a new outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Bikoro Health Zone, Equateur Province. From 4 April through 27 May 2018, a total of 54 EVD cases have been reported, including 25 deaths (case fatality rate = 46.3 %. Five of the 54 cases were healthcare workers. Over 600 contacts are currently being monitored.

• The DRC Ministry of Health with WHO, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF/Doctors Without Borders), UNICEF and other key partners are implementing a ring vaccination campaign with the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine. Contacts of confirmed cases and secondary contacts, frontline healthcare workers and other persons with potential exposure to EVD will be offered vaccination. WHO does not recommend additional screening measures at Points of Entry, or travel or trade restrictions.