Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W20 2018 (May 14-May 20)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

• Acute Fever and Rash: Northern Marianna Islands, Kiribati

• Dengue-like illness: Kiribati

Other Updates:

Dengue:

• Kiribati reports an increase in Dengue-Like Illness (DLI) cases. Since 21 March 2018, there have been 387 DLI cases.There have been 4 hospitalised cases, no deaths have been reported. Samples have been sent to reference laboratory for confirmation. Mass clean-up campaign has been conducted in the communities. Source: Kiribati MHMS

• There are ongoing dengue serotype-2 outbreaks in Fiji, Vanuatu. The weekly number of cases (dengue serotype-2) reported has decreased significantly in American Samoa, Tonga and Samoa.

• Dengue serotype-1 outbreak is ongoing in Wallis and Futuna. As of 21 May there have been 127 cases including 13 hospitalisations. For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini’s PacNet post on 22 May 2018.

• New Caledonia has an ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype 1 and 2 (82% of cases are serotype-2).

Mumps:

• There are ongoing outbreaks in Chuuk and Yap State (FSM) and Vanuatu.

Ebola Virus Disease:

• On 8 May, the Government of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) declared a new outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Bikoro Health Zone, Equateur Province. From 4 April through 18 May 2018, a total of 45 EVD cases have been reported, including 19 deaths (case fatality rate = 56%) and three health.

• WHO is working with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, MSF and other partners to conduct ring vaccination using the investigational recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus–Zaire Ebola virus (rVSV-ZEBOV).

• The 1st meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 regarding the EVD outbreak in DRC took place on 18 May 2018. The view of the Committee was that the event did not meet a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). WHO advises against the application of any travel or trade restrictions.