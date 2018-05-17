Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W19 2018 (May 07-May 13)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Northern Marianna Islands, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Tokelau, Tonga
Diarrhoea: Cook Islands
Dengue-like illness: Kiribati
Other Updates:
Dengue:
Kiribati reports an increase in Dengue-Like Illness (DLI) cases. Since 21 March 2018, there have been 280 DLI cases, of these 45 tested NS1 +ve using Dengue duo RDT kit. There have been 4 hospitalised cases, no deaths have been reported. Samples have been sent to reference laboratory for confirmation. Source: Kiribati MHMS
There are ongoing dengue serotype-2 outbreaks in Fiji, Vanuatu. The weekly number of cases (dengue serotype-2) reported has decreased significantly in American Samoa, Tonga and Samoa.
Dengue serotype-1 outbreak is ongoing in Wallis and Futuna. As of 15 May there have been 115 cases including 12 hospitalisations**. **For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini’s PacNet post on 15 May 2018.
New Caledonia has an ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype 1 and 2 (82% of cases are serotype-2).
Influenza:
- Increase in Inflluenza A (H1N1)pdm 09 reported by French Polynesia. Source: French Polynesia Ministry of Health
Meningococcal disease:
- There is an ongoing Meningococcal disease outbreak in **Fiji. **As of 7 May there have been 65 cases. Vaccination of children (1-19 years) using Meningoccal C (monovalent) vaccine is ongoing in the Central division and Rakiraki subdivision . For further details please refer to Dr Aalisha Sahukhan’s PacNet post on 15 May.
Mumps:
- There are ongoing outbreaks in Chuuk and Yap State (FSM) and Vanuatu.
Ebola Virus Disease:
On 8 May, the Government of Democratic Republic of the Congo declared a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Bikoro, Equateur Province. From 4 April through 13 May 2018, a total of 39 Ebola virus disease cases have been reported, including 19 deaths (case fatality rate = 49%) and three health care workers.
The Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is coordinating the response.
WHO is working with the Ministry of Health and MSF to conduct ring vaccination using the investigational recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus–Zaire Ebola virus (rVSV-ZEBOV).
In Bikoro, Iboko, and Mbandaka health zones, the Ministry of Health along with WHO and partners are engaged in strengthening surveillance for new cases, carrying out contact tracing, case management, and community engagement, ensuring safe and dignified burials, and coordinating the response. Source: WHO