Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W19 2018 (May 07-May 13)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

Other Updates:

Dengue:

New Caledonia has an ongoing outbreak of dengue serotype 1 and 2 (82% of cases are serotype-2).

Dengue serotype-1 outbreak is ongoing in Wallis and Futuna. As of 15 May there have been 115 cases including 12 hospitalisations**. **For further details please refer to Patrick Lambruschini’s PacNet post on 15 May 2018.

There are ongoing dengue serotype-2 outbreaks in Fiji, Vanuatu. The weekly number of cases (dengue serotype-2) reported has decreased significantly in American Samoa, Tonga and Samoa.

Kiribati reports an increase in Dengue-Like Illness (DLI) cases. Since 21 March 2018, there have been 280 DLI cases, of these 45 tested NS1 +ve using Dengue duo RDT kit. There have been 4 hospitalised cases, no deaths have been reported. Samples have been sent to reference laboratory for confirmation. Source: Kiribati MHMS

Influenza:

Meningococcal disease:

Mumps:

Ebola Virus Disease:

On 8 May, the Government of Democratic Republic of the Congo declared a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Bikoro, Equateur Province. From 4 April through 13 May 2018, a total of 39 Ebola virus disease cases have been reported, including 19 deaths (case fatality rate = 49%) and three health care workers.

The Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is coordinating the response.

WHO is working with the Ministry of Health and MSF to conduct ring vaccination using the investigational recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus–Zaire Ebola virus (rVSV-ZEBOV).