Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W10 2018 (Mar 05-Mar 11)

The following syndromes were flagged this week:

• Acute Fever and Rash – Vanuatu, Federated State of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Northern Mariana Island

• Dengue Like Illness – Vanuatu

• Prolonged Fever – French Polynesia

Other Update:

Dengue:

• Update on the Dengue outbreak in Vanuatu reporting 246 suspected cases as of 12th March, 2018. 28 NS1 positive cases with Dengue Serotype 2 identified through Institute Pasteur in New Caledonia (IPNC). For further details please refer to sitrep posted by Ms Wendy Williams, MoH Vanuatu earlier this week.

Mumps:

• Vanuatu: As of 13th March, 2018, a total of 338 cases reported. Thus 37 more new cases from the previous sitrep provided on the 23rd February, 2018. For further details please refer to the sitrep posted by Ms Wendy Williams, MoH Vanuatu earlier this week

• FSM: As of 9th March, 2018, a total of 20 suspected cases thus 9 new cases from the previous update provided on the 27th February, 2018. For further details, please refer to the situational summary posted today.