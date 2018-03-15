15 Mar 2018

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W10 2018 (Mar 05-Mar 11)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 11 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (541.64 KB)

The following syndromes were flagged this week:

• Acute Fever and Rash – Vanuatu, Federated State of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Northern Mariana Island

• Dengue Like Illness – Vanuatu

• Prolonged Fever – French Polynesia

Other Update:

Dengue:

• Update on the Dengue outbreak in Vanuatu reporting 246 suspected cases as of 12th March, 2018. 28 NS1 positive cases with Dengue Serotype 2 identified through Institute Pasteur in New Caledonia (IPNC). For further details please refer to sitrep posted by Ms Wendy Williams, MoH Vanuatu earlier this week.

Mumps:

• Vanuatu: As of 13th March, 2018, a total of 338 cases reported. Thus 37 more new cases from the previous sitrep provided on the 23rd February, 2018. For further details please refer to the sitrep posted by Ms Wendy Williams, MoH Vanuatu earlier this week

• FSM: As of 9th March, 2018, a total of 20 suspected cases thus 9 new cases from the previous update provided on the 27th February, 2018. For further details, please refer to the situational summary posted today.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.