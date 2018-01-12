12 Jan 2018

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W1 2018 (Jan 01-Jan 07)

from World Health Organization
Published on 12 Jan 2018
The following syndromes have been flagged:

• Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Vanuatu

Other updates:

Dengue

• A dengue outbreak was declared on 3 January 2018 in the Macuata subdivision, the Northern Health Division of Fiji. The largest age group affected is the 20-39 years old. The dengue serotype has not been identified. Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Media

• There is an ongoing dengue serotype-2 outbreak in Samoa. As of 18 December there have been 2,466 cases since August 2017, including five deaths. The most affected age group is those under 19 years of age. There continues to be efforts for reduction of mosquito breeding sites. Source: Media

• Kiribati reports an increase in the number of dengue-like illness cases. Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services

Rotavirus

• There is a Rotavirus outbreak in Kiribati. As of 11 January 2018 there have been 338 cases of diarrhoea since 7 December 2017. Majority of the cases are less than 4 years of age. There have been continuous health promotion activities in the affected areas. Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services.

