Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W46 2021 (Nov 29-Dec 05)

Alerts :

Acute Fever and Rashes ( AFR) : Tonga.

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

PSSS, EPI - WK 48, 2021 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 47, 2021 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 47 & 48 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in RMI for the week. The increase seen Kiribati may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.

A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Wallis & Futuna, Samoa, Niue, and Cook Islands. The decrease seen Solomon Islands, Fiji and Tonga may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.

No changes were seen to the number of ILI cases in CNMI and FSM for the week.

Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Palau, Tokelau and Pitcairn Islands.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, Vanuatu and Tuvalu Islands for the week.

American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.

Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.

Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance

WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (5/18) sites through PSSS.

COVID -19