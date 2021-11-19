World + 23 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W45 2021 (Nov 08-Nov 14)
Alerts :
Acute Fever and Rashes ( AFR) : CNMI
Diarrhoea: Wallis & Futuna
Prolonged Fever: Tonga
PSSS, EPI - WK 45, 2021 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared to WK 44, 2021 ILI cases are as tabulated as below for comparison. For an added perspective on the figures and trends percentage, country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 44 & 45 are also shown.
Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in Tonga, Fiji, New Caledonia, Wallis & Futuna, Kiribati and Tuvalu for the week. The increase seen Vanuatu and Solomon Islands may be due to the increased number of sites reported for the week.
A reduction of ILI cases were seen in Palau. The decrease seen CNMI may be due to the decreased number of sites reported for the week.
Nil ILI cases were reported for the week from the Niue, Cook Islands and Pitcairn Islands.
No reports were available from Samoa, RMI, Tokelau and French Polynesia for the week.
American Samoa, Guam and Nauru have not participated in the surveillance.
Surveillance figures are not intended to capture all country cases but to describe trends over time and are invaluable when trends rise beyond country baselines which should then trigger alerts and timely actions to characterize the actual nature and magnitude of the disease.
Maintaining surveillance of influenza and monitoring SARS-CoV-2 adapting Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and sentinel systems during the COVID-19 pandemic: Interim guidance
WHO guidelines for the implementation of the Influenza and SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex RT-PCR Assay into the influenza and COVID-19 integrated surveillance Refer here
SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness)
- Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) as reported from sentinel surveillance (4/18) sites through PSSS.
COVID -19
As of November 18, 2021 a total of 256,286,795 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed including 5,145,942 (2%) deaths and 231,498,877 (98%) recoveries from 215 Countries and Territories. Out of this, currently 18,898,713 (99.6%) are mild cases and 78,904 (0.4%) are serious cases.
As of November 18, 2021, in the Western Pacific Region, there were 9,869,932 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 136,267 deaths.
Pacific Island Countries COVID-19 situation report as follows: