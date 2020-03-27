Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W12 2020 (Mar 16-Mar 22)

Acute Fever and Rash: Fiji – alter is under verification

Prolong Fever: Solomon Islands

Influenza Like Illness: Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Cook Islands.

Other updates:

Influenza Like Illness:

PSSS, Epi week 12 reported influenza-like illnesses (ILI) increased in Cook Islands, Palau, and Solomon Islands. Tuvalu reported a slight increase. Reduction in ILI was reported in Vanuatu, Fiji (36% completeness), Tonga FSM (25% completeness) and Marshall Islands. Wallis & Futuna reported a slight reduction from the past week. Kiribati reports indicates fluctuating numbers of ILI over the past two months with decline over these past two weeks. No reports were available from other countries for the week. COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of influenza; therefore countries are requested to closely monitor ILI as increased activity may indicate COVID-19 in the community

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of 26 March 2020, a total of 462,684 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 20,834 deaths globally. WHO RISK ASSESSMENT at global level is remains very high.

Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation as of March 26, 2020 were as follows: Australia 547 new cases bringing total to 2,799 cases of which 11 died; New Zealand reported 73 additional cases bringing total to 262 cases; New Caledonia reported 4 new cases total 14 cases; Guam reported 5 new cases total 37 and 1 death; and as of March 24, 2020 French Polynesia total reported COVID-19 cases was 25; PNG reported 1 case so far.

Fiji reported 3 cases and a total of 5 cases; Fiji's Main international Point of Entry is to close to all passenger travel following the country's fifth case of the Covid-19 being confirmed.

For Vanuatu COVID-19 response, please visit the Ministry of Health website at www.covid19.gov.vu

WHO published the COVID-19: Operational guidance for maintaining essential health services during an outbreak and the Handbook for public health capacity-building at ground crossings and cross-border collaboration on 25 March 2020. All guidance documents can be found (link here)

Ebola - Democratic Republic of the Congo

There have been no new cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) reported in the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 17 February 2020. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News