Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W9 2020 (Feb 24-Mar 01)
The following syndromes have been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Tonga
Prolong Fever: RMI, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu
Dengue-like illness: RMI
Other updates
Measles:
- The measles outbreak in Samoa has been declared over since there have been no measles cases or deaths reported since 14 January and 2 January 2020 respectively .The recovery phase will continue with close monitoring by national health surveillance team The measles outbreak started in Samoa on October 2019. [Source HEOC Situational Report 4th March 2020
Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)
As of 6 March 2019, globally a total of 95,333 reported cases of COVID-19, out of these, China reported 80,565 confirmed cases and 3015 deaths. Most of these cases were reported from Hubei province, and 8 provinces have not reported any cases in the last 14 days; Outside China, 14,768 cases were reported in 85 countries/territories and 267 deaths. 80% of those cases from republic of Korea, Italy, Iran, 21 countries have reported only one case and 5 countries that had reported cases have not reported new cases in the past 14 days according to the WHO Director General’s opening-remarks on-covid-19, 5-march-2020 https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---5-march-2020 and WHO updatehttps://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200305-sitrep-45-covid-19.pdf?sfvrsn=ed2ba78b_2
In the Pacific, as of 5 March 2020, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus Australia has reported 52 confirmed cases including 2 deaths. New Zealand has recorded its third confirmed case of COVID-19.
The WHO announced that the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is now open to apply in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) laboratory tests to detect COVID-19 virus. Further information can be found here. https://www.who.int/diagnostics_laboratory/EUL/en/
Shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) is leaving healthcare workers ill-equipped to care for patients. WHO is working with governments, industries and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network to boost production and secure allocations for critically affected and at-risk countries. More information can be found here. https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/03-03-2020-shortage-of-personal-protective-equipment-endangering-health-workers-worldwide.
Some of the Pacific countries include Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu which have received WHO PPE supplies already. Further reference is made to WHO guidancehttps://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/331215/WHO-2019-nCov-IPCPPE_use-2020.1-eng.pdf for the rational and appropriate use of PPE in healthcare settings, and the effective management of supply chains.
The COVID-19 Operational Planning Guidelineshttps://openwho.org/courses/UNCT-COVID19-preparedness-and-response-EN and country preparedness and response course is available herehttps://openwho.org/channels/covid-19.
Ebola - Democratic Republic of the Congo
No new cases of Ebola virus disease have been reported since 17 February 2020. To avoid a high risk of re-emergence of EVD, and a critical need to maintain response operations – as outlined in the WHO recommended criteria for declaring the end of the EVD outbreak.https://www.who.int/
As of 3 March 2020, a total of 3444 EVD cases were reported from 29 health zones (3310 confirmed and 134 probable cases), of which 2264 cases died (CFR 66%). Of the total cases, 56% (n=1927) were female, 28% (n=973) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (n=171) were health care workers. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboardhttp://who.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/e70c3804f6044652bc37cce7d8fcef6c and AFRO EVD situation reporthttps://afro.who.int/health-topics/ebola-virus-disease?utm_campaign=WHO%20AFRO%20-%20Situation%20Report%20-%20Ebola%20Virus%20Disease%20Outbreak%20in%20DRC%20-%20Sitrep%2002%20%282018%29&utm_content=Tag%3AAFRO/WHE/HIM%20Outbreaks%20Weekly&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Newsweaver&utm_term=Ebola%20virus%20disease%20situation%20reports Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak Newshttp://www.who.int/csr/don/archive/disease/ebola/en/