Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W9 2020 (Feb 24-Mar 01)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

Other updates

Measles:

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of 6 March 2019, globally a total of 95,333 reported cases of COVID-19, out of these, China reported 80,565 confirmed cases and 3015 deaths. Most of these cases were reported from Hubei province, and 8 provinces have not reported any cases in the last 14 days; Outside China, 14,768 cases were reported in 85 countries/territories and 267 deaths. 80% of those cases from republic of Korea, Italy, Iran, 21 countries have reported only one case and 5 countries that had reported cases have not reported new cases in the past 14 days according to the WHO Director General’s opening-remarks on-covid-19, 5-march-2020 https://www.who.int/dg/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---5-march-2020 and WHO updatehttps://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200305-sitrep-45-covid-19.pdf?sfvrsn=ed2ba78b_2

In the Pacific, as of 5 March 2020, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus Australia has reported 52 confirmed cases including 2 deaths. New Zealand has recorded its third confirmed case of COVID-19.

The WHO announced that the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is now open to apply in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) laboratory tests to detect COVID-19 virus. Further information can be found here. https://www.who.int/diagnostics_laboratory/EUL/en/

Shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) is leaving healthcare workers ill-equipped to care for patients. WHO is working with governments, industries and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network to boost production and secure allocations for critically affected and at-risk countries. More information can be found here. https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/03-03-2020-shortage-of-personal-protective-equipment-endangering-health-workers-worldwide.

Some of the Pacific countries include Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu which have received WHO PPE supplies already. Further reference is made to WHO guidancehttps://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/331215/WHO-2019-nCov-IPCPPE_use-2020.1-eng.pdf for the rational and appropriate use of PPE in healthcare settings, and the effective management of supply chains.