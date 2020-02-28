Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W8 2020 (Feb 17-Feb 23)

Measles:

Dengue

There is ongoing Dengue serotype-3 outbreak (week 41) in Majuro in the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI). As of February 23, 2020 there have been 2,956 dengue cases including 1383 laboratory confirmed cases reported since June 2019. Of these total reported cases there were two deaths and one severe case evacuated aboard. 125 new cases were seen in the last 7 days, 86% of cases from Majuro. MOH is closely monitoring the dengue situation through active surveillance. [Source: RMI Dengue outbreak Situation Report 23 February 2020] Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

Globally, COVID-19 is spreading to more countries with more cases of ongoing community transmission (i.e. infections among people who have never travelled to China themselves).

In the Pacific, as of 28 February 2020, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus only Australia has reported confirmed cases (23 total) but WHO advises all Pacific countries to have a COVID 19 preparedness plan and closely monitor their routine influenza and SARI cases along with other preparedness such able to detect cases, treat and follow up contacts and to put in place adequate containment measures.

As of February 27, 2020, 82,294 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed globally. Out of these, China reported 78,630 confirmed cases and 2747 deaths reported from 34 provinces or regions or cities. There have been 3664 confirmed cases and 57 deaths reported from 46 countries outside China and include cases on Republic of Korea (1766), an International conveyance - Diamond Princess (Japan) (705), Italy (400), Japan (186), Iran (Islamic Republic of) (141), Singapore (93), United States of America (59), Kuwait (43), Thailand (40), Bahrain (33) Australia (23), Malaysia (22), Germany (21), France (18), Viet Nam (16), United Kingdom (13), United Arab Emirates (13), Spain (12), Canada (8), Iraq (6) , Oman (4), Philippines (3), India (3), Croatia (3), Austria (2), Finland (2), Sweden (2), Russian Federation (2), Israel (2), Lebanon (2), Pakistan (2), Afghanistan (1) Nepal (1), Sri Lanka (1), Belgium (1), Brazil (1), Cambodia (1) Egypt (1), Algeria (1), Denmark (1), Estonia (1), Georgia (1), Greece (1), Norway (1), North Macedonia ( 1), Romania (1), Switzerland (1).