Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W8 2020 (Feb 17-Feb 23)
Measles:
- Measles outbreak in Samoa is in response and recovery phase. As of February 28, 2020. There have been no new cases of measles or related death reported since 14th January 2020. There is ongoing mass media campaign for measles with focus on complete vaccination coverage. The measles outbreak was declared in Samoa on October 2019. [Source: MOH/HEOC situational Report 28th February 2020]
Dengue
There is ongoing Dengue serotype-3 outbreak (week 41) in Majuro in the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI). As of February 23, 2020 there have been 2,956 dengue cases including 1383 laboratory confirmed cases reported since June 2019. Of these total reported cases there were two deaths and one severe case evacuated aboard. 125 new cases were seen in the last 7 days, 86% of cases from Majuro. MOH is closely monitoring the dengue situation through active surveillance. [Source: RMI Dengue outbreak Situation Report 23 February 2020] Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)
Globally, COVID-19 is spreading to more countries with more cases of ongoing community transmission (i.e. infections among people who have never travelled to China themselves).
In the Pacific, as of 28 February 2020, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus only Australia has reported confirmed cases (23 total) but WHO advises all Pacific countries to have a COVID 19 preparedness plan and closely monitor their routine influenza and SARI cases along with other preparedness such able to detect cases, treat and follow up contacts and to put in place adequate containment measures.
As of February 27, 2020, 82,294 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed globally. Out of these, China reported 78,630 confirmed cases and 2747 deaths reported from 34 provinces or regions or cities. There have been 3664 confirmed cases and 57 deaths reported from 46 countries outside China and include cases on Republic of Korea (1766), an International conveyance - Diamond Princess (Japan) (705), Italy (400), Japan (186), Iran (Islamic Republic of) (141), Singapore (93), United States of America (59), Kuwait (43), Thailand (40), Bahrain (33) Australia (23), Malaysia (22), Germany (21), France (18), Viet Nam (16), United Kingdom (13), United Arab Emirates (13), Spain (12), Canada (8), Iraq (6) , Oman (4), Philippines (3), India (3), Croatia (3), Austria (2), Finland (2), Sweden (2), Russian Federation (2), Israel (2), Lebanon (2), Pakistan (2), Afghanistan (1) Nepal (1), Sri Lanka (1), Belgium (1), Brazil (1), Cambodia (1) Egypt (1), Algeria (1), Denmark (1), Estonia (1), Georgia (1), Greece (1), Norway (1), North Macedonia ( 1), Romania (1), Switzerland (1).
WHO's advice on COVID-19 containment are active surveillance, early detection, case management and isolation. Further measures include contact tracing and prevention of transmission. Also provided protocols for early investigations in public health response, which are available on the WHO website here. This information will help to update the estimates of parameters. Technical guidance documents can be sourced from this link.
Ebola - Democratic Republic of the Congo
As of 25 February 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,444 (3,310 confirmed, 134 probable) including 2,264 deaths (CFR 66%) have been reported in 29 health zones.
During the past 21 days (3 - 23 February 2020), 5 confirmed cases were reported from Beni Health Zone and no new cases from other Health Zone. However, the risk remains high for both within the country and neighboring countries. As of 23 February 2020, a total of 313,537 persons at-risk have been vaccinated with vaccines. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.