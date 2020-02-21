World + 38 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W7 2020 (Feb 10-Feb 16)
Acute Fever and Rash : Tonga - alert is under verification
Other updates:
Dengue
- Dengue serotype-3 outbreak (week 40) continues in the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI). As of February 16, 2020 there have been 2,826 reported cases including 1,300 laboratory confirmed cases since June 2019. Of these total reported cases there were two deaths and one severe case evacuated out-of-country. 144 new cases were seen in the last 7 days. Out of 144, 135 cases were only in Majuro and 9 other cases from outer atolls and islands. The dengue situation is closely monitored through active surveillance. [Source: RMI Dengue outbreak Situation Report 16 February 2020]
Measles
Fiji reported an imported confirmed measles case, a 35 year old woman who recently returned from the Philippines. The patient was well on arrival and during health screening at the Nadi International airport and developed symptoms the day after arrival.
There is an ongoing measles outbreak in the Philippines. An average of 200 cases per week have been reported. As of 1 February 2020, a total of 1,189 cases including 10 deaths were reported. The reported cases for week epi week 5 (week ending is 82% lower compared to the same time period in 2019 (n=6,513).
Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)
As of February 20, 2020, 75,748 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed globally. Out of these, China reported 74,675 confirmed cases and 2121 deaths reported from 34 provinces or regions or cities.
There have been 1073 confirmed cases and 8 (5 new) deaths reported from 26 countries outside China and include cases on an International conveyance - Diamond Princess (Japan) (621), Republic of Korea (104), Japan (85), Singapore (84), Thailand (35), Malaysia (22), Viet Nam (16), Germany (16), Australia (15), United States of America (15), France (12), United Kingdom (9), United Arab Emirates (9), Canada (8), Philippines (3), India (3), Italy (3), Russian Federation (2), Spain (2), Iran (Islamic Republic of) (2), Nepal (1), Finland (1), Sri Lanka (1), Sweden (1), Belgium (1), Cambodia (1) Egypt (1).
WHO's advice on COVID-19 containment are active surveillance, early detection, case management and isolation. Further measures include contact tracing and prevention of transmission. Also provided protocols for early investigations in public health response, which are available on the WHO website herehttps://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance. This information will help to update the estimates of parameters.
Since 17 February 2020, WHO is e reporting all confirmed cases, including both laboratory-confirmed as previously reported, and those reported as clinically diagnosed (currently only applicable to Hubei province, China).
Ebola - Democratic Republic of the Congo
- As of 18 February 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,433 (3,310 confirmed, 123 probable) including 2,249 deaths (CFR 66%). In the 21 days from 22 January to 11 February 2020, 12 new confirmed cases, including three community deaths, were reported in Beni (11) and Mabalako (1) health zones. For further updates on the situation in DRC please refer: WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.