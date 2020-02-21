Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W7 2020 (Feb 10-Feb 16)

Acute Fever and Rash : Tonga - alert is under verification

Other updates:

Measles

There is an ongoing measles outbreak in the Philippines. An average of 200 cases per week have been reported. As of 1 February 2020, a total of 1,189 cases including 10 deaths were reported. The reported cases for week epi week 5 (week ending is 82% lower compared to the same time period in 2019 (n=6,513).

Fiji reported an imported confirmed measles case, a 35 year old woman who recently returned from the Philippines. The patient was well on arrival and during health screening at the Nadi International airport and developed symptoms the day after arrival.

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of February 20, 2020, 75,748 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed globally. Out of these, China reported 74,675 confirmed cases and 2121 deaths reported from 34 provinces or regions or cities.

There have been 1073 confirmed cases and 8 (5 new) deaths reported from 26 countries outside China and include cases on an International conveyance - Diamond Princess (Japan) (621), Republic of Korea (104), Japan (85), Singapore (84), Thailand (35), Malaysia (22), Viet Nam (16), Germany (16), Australia (15), United States of America (15), France (12), United Kingdom (9), United Arab Emirates (9), Canada (8), Philippines (3), India (3), Italy (3), Russian Federation (2), Spain (2), Iran (Islamic Republic of) (2), Nepal (1), Finland (1), Sri Lanka (1), Sweden (1), Belgium (1), Cambodia (1) Egypt (1).

WHO's advice on COVID-19 containment are active surveillance, early detection, case management and isolation. Further measures include contact tracing and prevention of transmission. Also provided protocols for early investigations in public health response, which are available on the WHO website herehttps://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance. This information will help to update the estimates of parameters.