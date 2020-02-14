Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W6 2020 (Feb 03-Feb 09)
Acute Fever and Rash : Tonga - Alert is under verification
Other updates:
Measles
- Measles outbreak in Tonga began October 2019 was from an index case in a returning youth rugby team from New Zealand. As of 5th February 2020, 656 confirmed and suspected cases of measles have been reported in Tonga. Most cases were of mild presentation requiring only home care, 20 cases required hospitalisation; and no deaths occurred.
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
As of February 13, 2020, Globally 46,997 cases of 2019-nCoV have been confirmed. Out of these China reported 46,550 confirmed cases reported from 34 provinces or regions or cities. Among the 46,550 cases 1368 (254 are new in last 24 hours) deaths including 1 out side of China.
There have been 447 cases reported from 24 countries outside China and include cases from: Cases on an International conveyance (Japan) (174), Singapore (50), Japan (29), Thailand (33), Republic of Korea (28), Malaysia (18), Viet Nam (16), Germany (16), Australia (15), United States of America (14), France (11), United Kingdom (9), Canada (7), United Arab Emirates (5), Philippines (3), India (3), Italy (3), Russian Federation (2), Spain (2), Nepal (1), Finland (1), Sri Lanka (1), Sweden (1), Belgium (1), Cambodia (1)
WHO’s advice on 2019-nCoV containment are active surveillance, early detection, case management and isolation.
Further measures include contact tracing and prevention of transmission. Technical guidance documents can be sourced from this link.
WHO has developed a database to collect the latest scientific findings and knowledge on Coronavirus disease. For more information, please see here.
Ebola
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) reported cumulative number of Ebola cases at 3,432 (3,309 confirmed, 123 probable) as of February 11, 2020. 2,249 deaths occurred (CFR 66%). From 3 to 9 February 2020, three new cases in Beni were confirmed. From January 20 to February 9, 2020, 13 new cases were confirmed in Beni (12) and Mabalako (1) health zones. Three of the 13 new confirmed cases passed away in the community outside of Ebola treatment centres. The security situation in several EVD-affected health areas remain unstable and unpredictable. Updates on the DRC situation are at the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.
According to the IHR Emergency Committee held on 12 February 2020, the situation still constitutes a PHEIC and although the national and regional risk assessment has decreased from very high to high (statement).
For further updates please refer: WHO EVD outbreak dashboard , AFRO EVD situation report. and WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.