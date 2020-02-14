Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W6 2020 (Feb 03-Feb 09)

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) reported cumulative number of Ebola cases at 3,432 (3,309 confirmed, 123 probable) as of February 11, 2020. 2,249 deaths occurred (CFR 66%). From 3 to 9 February 2020, three new cases in Beni were confirmed. From January 20 to February 9, 2020, 13 new cases were confirmed in Beni (12) and Mabalako (1) health zones. Three of the 13 new confirmed cases passed away in the community outside of Ebola treatment centres. The security situation in several EVD-affected health areas remain unstable and unpredictable. Updates on the DRC situation are at the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.