Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W4 2020 (Jan 20-Jan 26)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 26 Jan 2020
Other updates:
Measles
- Tonga: As of 29 January 2020, 652 confirmed or suspected cases of measles have been reported in Tonga including 72 lab-confirmed cases. Of these, 574 (88.0%) cases occurred on Tongatapu and 66 (10.1 %) occurred on Vava'u Island. Cases have mostly presented with mild symptoms. Till date there have been twenty (20) hospitalisations (none since 25-December-2019), and all cases have been discharged. No deaths have been reported till date. There is ongoing transmission of measles virus in Tongatapu and Vava'u. Onset of illness for most recent case in Tongatapu was 20 January 2020. Onset of illness for last reported case in Vava'u was 8 January 2020 (14 days to-date). Islands of Ha'apai, Eua and Niuas have interrupted transmission. [Source: Tonga Ministry of Health measles outbreak Situation Report No.16, 30 January 2020].
Dengue
- Dengue serotype-3 outbreak is ongoing in Majuro in the** Republic of Marshall Islands **(RMI). As of 26 January, there have been 2,303 cases, including 944 laboratory confirmed cases since June 2019. There have been cases reported from 5 outer islands. The outbreak began on Ebeye island, where the last case was reported in November 2019. There is ongoing disease transmission on Majuro. [Source: RMI Dengue outbreak Situation Report 26 January 2020]
Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
- The Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) following the meeting on 30 January 2020 has declared the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
- As of 30 January there have been 7,818 confirmed; of these cases 7,736 (98%) are from China and 82 are from outside China. First confirmed cases reported from Finland, India and Philippines all with recent travel to Wuhan City. Other countries affected include Japan, Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Singaprore, Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Philippines, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, United States of America, Canada, France, Germany, United Arab Emirates.
- WHO recommends that the interim name of the disease causing the current outbreak should be "2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease" (where 'n' is for novel and 'CoV' is for coronavirus). This name complies with the WHO Best Practices for Naming of New Human Infectious Diseases, which were developed through a consultative process among partner agencies. Endorsement for the interim name is being sought from WHO's partner agencies, World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The final name of the disease will be provided by the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). WHO is also proposing '2019-nCoV' as an interim name of the virus. The final decision on the official name of the virus will be made by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.
- For further details please refer to Situation Report No. 10
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) **In the past 21 days (6 to 26 January 2020), 27 confirmed cases were reported from five of the 50 health areas in three active health zones in North Kivu Province, DRC: Beni (16), Mabalako (10) and Musienene (1). From 20 to 26 January 2020, four new confirmed cases were reported in Beni Health Zone in North Kivu Province, DRC. Among the four cases, three were registerd as contacts, including one under surveillance at the time of detection. The other confirmed case was not identified as a contact and stayed in the community for four days prior to being admitted to an Ebola treatment centre. As of 27 January 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,421 (3,302 confirmed, 119 probable) including 2,242 deaths (CFR 66%). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.**