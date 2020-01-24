Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W3 2020 (Jan 13-Jan 19)

There were no syndromes flagged this week.

Other updates:

Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

As of 23 January 2020 a total of 581 confirmed cases have been reported for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) globally;

Of the 581 cases reported, 571 cases were reported from China;

Cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Taipei Municipality, China, Macau Special Administrative Region, United States of America and the Republic of Korea; All had travel history to Wuhan;

Of the 571 confirmed cases in China, 375 cases were confirmed from Hubei Province;

Seventeen deaths have been reported (all from Hubei Province);

The initial source of 2019-nCoV still remains unknown. However, it is clear the growing outbreak is no longer due to ongoing exposures at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan; as in the last one week, less than 15% of new cases reported having visited Huanan market.

There is now more evidence that 2019-nCoV spreads from human- to- human and also across generations of cases. [Source: WHO]