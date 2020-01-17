Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W2 2020 (Jan 06-Jan 12)

China: As of 15 January 2020, 41 pneumonia cases with 2019-nCoV infection have been reported in Wuhan. A total of 763 close contacts have been tracked, 450 of them have completed medical observation period and 313 were still under observation. There have been two deaths. At present At this stage, there is no infection among healthcare workers, and no clear evidence of human to human transmission. The Chinese authorities continue their work of intensive surveillance and follow up measures, as well as further epidemiological investigations.