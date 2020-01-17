Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W2 2020 (Jan 06-Jan 12)
The following syndrome was flagged:
- Acute Fever and Rash: Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia – alert is under verification.
Other updates:
Measles
American Samoa: There are currently 12 confirmed cases. The most recent case is in 28 year old with no recent travel, no deaths have been reported. [Source: Media]
Papua New Guinea: There have been 4 confirmed cases as of 14 January 2020. All cases have no recent travel history. [Source: Media]
Kiribati: To date there have been 3 laboratory confirmed cases have been reported. All three cases are boys aged 7-11 months in South Tarawa. The last confirmed case had onset of symptoms on 25 December 2019. There have been no fatalities recorded. Investigation of new suspected cases is ongoing, though there are fewer cases that meet the case definition. [Source: MHMS]
New Zealand: There were 4 confirmed measles cases reported for Week 2/2020, bringing the total to 2191 since 1 January 2019, with 772 (35.2 %) hospitalisations. There are two ongoing outbreaks. [Source: ESR, NZ]
Dengue
There are ongoing dengue outbreaks in Wallis & Futuna (Dengue serotype-2), the Kosrae and Yap States (Dengue Serotype-3) in the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), the Republic of the Marshal Islands (RMI) (Dengue serotype-3), Palau (Dengue serotype-3),and French Polynesia (Dengue serotype-2).
Dengue serotype-1 outbreak is ongoing in Cook Islands. As 31 December 2019, there have been a total of 126 cases with six cases reported in December. There have been 48 hospitalised cases and no deaths reported. [Source: Cook Is Dengue outbreak Situation Report No. 8 ending 31 Dec 2019, report date 15 January 2020]
Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
China: As of 15 January 2020, 41 pneumonia cases with 2019-nCoV infection have been reported in Wuhan. A total of 763 close contacts have been tracked, 450 of them have completed medical observation period and 313 were still under observation. There have been two deaths. At present At this stage, there is no infection among healthcare workers, and no clear evidence of human to human transmission. The Chinese authorities continue their work of intensive surveillance and follow up measures, as well as further epidemiological investigations.
On 16 January 2020, a pneumonia case with 2019-nCoV infection was reported in Kanagawa prefecture, Japan. The case reported history of travel to Wuhan.
There has been a reported cases in a person in Thailand who has recently travelled to Wuhan, China.
- Guidance documents have been developed by WHO
Ebola Virus Disease
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 14 January 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,406 (3,288 confirmed, 118 probable) from 29 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces, including 2,235 deaths (CFR 66%). On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.