Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W48 2019 (Nov 25-Dec 01)
The following syndromes have been flagged:
Other updates:
Measles
- Samoa: As of 5 December 2019, there have been 4,217 cases since the outbreak started. There were 165 recorded in the last 24 hours. There have been 62 related deaths, with 2 fatalities in the last 24 hours. There are currently 172 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities. Admissions include 19 critically ill children in the Intensive Care Unit/ High Dependency Unit and 3 pregnant women and 1 postnatal at Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital. The total number of measles cases admitted to all hospitals recorded for the outbreak to date is 1,310.
As of 4 December, the estimated vaccination coverage includes:
- 76% of infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years old
- 88% of children aged 5 to 19 years old
- 85% of women aged 20 to 35 years old
- 56% of the remaining population in Samoa
[Source: NATIONAL EMERGENCY OPERATION CENTRE: PRESS RELEASE 19 December 5, 2019]
Fiji reports 16 confirmed cases to date.All the cases are from the Central health division of Fiji, on the island of Viti-Levu. There have been no deaths reported. [Source: Fiji MHMS media release No.12]
Tonga: As of 2 December 2019, there have been 440 cases of confirmed or suspected case since early October, including 46 additional cases since SITREP7 (released the week prior). All 46 of the cases from the past week have been from the main island of Tongatapu, meaning 390 (89%) cases in total have occurred on Tongatapu, where the outbreak began. No further cases have been reported from any other island since SITREP7.There have been 10 hospitalisations for measles throughout the outbreak and reported deaths. [Source Tonga MoH Measles outbreak SITREP No.8, 4 Dec 2019]
New Zealand: there were 24 confirmed measles cases reported for Week 48/2019, bringing the total to 2125 for the year to date with 743 (35.0 %) hospital admissions. The weekly number of cases has decreased significantly. [Source: ESR, NZ]
Dengue
- As of 1 December 2019, Marshall Islands reported 1,395 cases since the beginning of the outbreak. There has been one death associated with the outbreak. The outbreak is slowing down in Ebeye, continuing in Majuro with cases reported from two of the outer islands (Utrik and Aur). [RMI dengue outbreak SitRep
Ebola Virus Disease
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): as of 1 December 2019, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,313 (3,195 confirmed, 118 probable) from 29 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces, including 2,203 deaths (CFR 66.5%). WHO External situation report for Ebola in DRC is available here. On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report, WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.