Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W48 2019 (Nov 25-Dec 01)

Fiji reports 16 confirmed cases to date.All the cases are from the Central health division of Fiji, on the island of Viti-Levu. There have been no deaths reported. [Source: Fiji MHMS media release No.12 ]

Tonga: As of 2 December 2019, there have been 440 cases of confirmed or suspected case since early October, including 46 additional cases since SITREP7 (released the week prior). All 46 of the cases from the past week have been from the main island of Tongatapu, meaning 390 (89%) cases in total have occurred on Tongatapu, where the outbreak began. No further cases have been reported from any other island since SITREP7.There have been 10 hospitalisations for measles throughout the outbreak and reported deaths. [Source Tonga MoH Measles outbreak SITREP No.8, 4 Dec 2019]