Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W45 2019 (Nov 04-Nov 10)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

Other updates:

Measles

From 1 January 2019 to 14 November 2019 there have been 2052 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand (NZ). Of these cases, 1656 (80%) of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. [Source: MoH NZ ]

Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services declared an outbreak following the confirmation of cases in the Serua/Namosi subdivision. There have been four confirmed cases, all linked. [Source: Media ]

Dengue

Outbreak is ongoing in Yap state, Federated States of Micronesia. As of week ending 3 November there were 77 dengue-like illness cases, bringing the total to 1071 cases since 1 January 2019. The weekly number of cases appears to be plateauing. Dengue serotype-3 is in circulation. There have been three death associated to the outbreak. [Source: Dengue-3 outbreak Yap state Situation report #15]

French Polynesia dengue serotype-2 is ongoing; there have been 1890 cases since the beginning of the outbreak earlier this year. [Source: French Polynesia surveillance bulletin 3 Nov 2019]