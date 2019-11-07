Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W44 2019 (Oct 28-Nov 03)
The following syndromes have been flagged:
- Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga
Other updates:
Measles
- Samoa: As of 4 November 2019 there have been 513 suspected measles cases with 48 laboratory confirmed cases.
To date, there has been three measles-related mortalities; a 14-month old, an 8-month old; and a 37-year old, all highly suspected measles and all awaiting laboratory confirmation. (For further details please refer to Samoa measles outbreak Situation report No.3 posted on PacNet)
- From 1 January 2019 to 7 November 2019 there have been 2010 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1627 of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. (Source: MoH NZ)
Dengue
- Cook Islands reports two imported dengue serotype-2 cases from travellers from French Polynesia. There is an ongoing dengue serotype-1 outbreak. As of 31 October there have been 113 cases, there have been no deaths reported. For further details please refer to Cook Islands dengue-1 outbreak situation report posted on PacNet on 2 November 2019. (Source: Dengue-1 outbreak Situation report No.6; 31 October 2019).
Ebola Virus Disease
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 06 November 2019, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,282 (3,164 confirmed, 118 probable) from 29 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces, including 2,182 deaths (CFR 67%). (WHO External situation report for Ebola in DRC is available here). On 04 November 2019, AFRO has reported the Ebola response community health worker has been killed, prompting MOH and partners to condemn the violence. (AFRO) On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report, WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.