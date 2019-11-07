07 Nov 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W44 2019 (Oct 28-Nov 03)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 03 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (633.84 KB)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga

Other updates:

Measles

  • Samoa: As of 4 November 2019 there have been 513 suspected measles cases with 48 laboratory confirmed cases.

To date, there has been three measles-related mortalities; a 14-month old, an 8-month old; and a 37-year old, all highly suspected measles and all awaiting laboratory confirmation. (For further details please refer to Samoa measles outbreak Situation report No.3 posted on PacNet)

  • From 1 January 2019 to 7 November 2019 there have been 2010 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1627 of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. (Source: MoH NZ)

Dengue

  • Cook Islands reports two imported dengue serotype-2 cases from travellers from French Polynesia. There is an ongoing dengue serotype-1 outbreak. As of 31 October there have been 113 cases, there have been no deaths reported. For further details please refer to Cook Islands dengue-1 outbreak situation report posted on PacNet on 2 November 2019. (Source: Dengue-1 outbreak Situation report No.6; 31 October 2019).

Ebola Virus Disease

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.