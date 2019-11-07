Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W44 2019 (Oct 28-Nov 03)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga

Other updates:

Measles

Samoa: As of 4 November 2019 there have been 513 suspected measles cases with 48 laboratory confirmed cases.

To date, there has been three measles-related mortalities; a 14-month old, an 8-month old; and a 37-year old, all highly suspected measles and all awaiting laboratory confirmation. (For further details please refer to Samoa measles outbreak Situation report No.3 posted on PacNet)

From 1 January 2019 to 7 November 2019 there have been 2010 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1627 of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. (Source: MoH NZ)

Dengue

Cook Islands reports two imported dengue serotype-2 cases from travellers from French Polynesia. There is an ongoing dengue serotype-1 outbreak. As of 31 October there have been 113 cases, there have been no deaths reported. For further details please refer to Cook Islands dengue-1 outbreak situation report posted on PacNet on 2 November 2019. (Source: Dengue-1 outbreak Situation report No.6; 31 October 2019).

Ebola Virus Disease