Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W43 2019 (Oct 21-Oct 27)

Measles

From 1 January 2019 to 31 October 2019 there have been 1962 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. Of these confirmed cases 1584 (81%) are in the Auckland region. [ Source: MoH NZ].

Tonga MoH have declared an outbreak on 23 October 2019, following the detection of cases in a cohort of the national high school boys rugby team that returned from New Zealand. As at 28 October, 107 cases of confirmed or suspected measles have been identified in Tonga. Clinicians have reported that cases are generally experiencing a mild illness. There have been no deaths reported. There is currently no evidence to suggest that new lines of transmission have occurred. Cases are epidemiologically linked to the initial imported cases.For further details please refer to PacNet post on 30 October 2019. [Source: Tonga MoH Measles Situation report No.3]

Samoa Ministry of Health (MoH) declared an outbreak on 16 October 2019. As of 27 October 2019 there have been 314 suspected measles cases with 15 confirmed cases and 146 laboratory results pending. To date, there have been three related deaths; a 14 month-old; a 8 month old and a 37 year old, all are highly suspected measles, awaiting laboratory confirmation. For further details please refer to Measles Outbreak Situation report No.2 post on PacNet on 31 October 2019. [Source: Samoa MoH measles outbreak Situation report No.1]

Dengue

Yap state, FSM: A total of 49 new cases were seen during epi week 41 (week ending 20 October) bringing the total of 942 cases since January 1, 2019. Dengue serotype-3 is in circulation. There were 5 cases were admitted in epi week 43, bringing the total of admissions up to 101 in all. There have been two deaths related to the outbreak. [Source: Yap state Dengue Situation report No.13]

Marshall Islands : As of 27 October 2019, there have been 914 dengue like illness of which 280 have been lab confirmed since June 2016. Dengue serotype-3 is in circulation. The outbreak week is slowing down in Ebeye and ongoing in Majuro. There have been no cases reported in the outer atolls. One death and one severe dengue patient evacuated out-of-country to date. For further details please refer to Situation Report 27 October posted on PacNet earlier today.

The dengue serotype-3 in Palau seems to be slowing down. Between 7 - 13 October, 2019, there were 10 new cases reported. This brings the total for the month of October 2019 to 15 and from December 1, 2018 - October 13, 2019 to 644 cases. There have been two deaths attributed to dengue infection during this outbreak. [Source: Palau MoH]