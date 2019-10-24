Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W42 2019 (Oct 14-Oct 20)

Yap state, FSM: A total of 67 new cases were seen during epi week 41 (1.5% increase from week 40) bringing the total of 893 cases since January 1, 2019. 23 cases had positive RDT this week (32% decrease from week 40) bringing the total positive RDT of 264 (243 NS1 and 21 IgM)There were 10 cases were admitted in epi week 41, bringing the total of admissions up to 96 in all. [Source: Leptospirosis Situation report No.12]

Marshall Islands : As of 13 October 2019, there have been 715 dengue like illness of which 207 have been lab confirmed. The outbreak week is slowing down in Ebeye and ongoing in Majuro. There have been no cases reported in the outer atolls. Symptom and age profile of cases is typical for dengue fever. One death and one severe dengue patient evacuated out-of-country to date