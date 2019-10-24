24 Oct 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W42 2019 (Oct 14-Oct 20)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 24 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (633.64 KB)

The following syndromes have been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga

  • Influenza-like illness: Cook Islands

Other updates:

Measles

  • Samoa Ministry of Health (MoH) declared an outbreak on 16 October 2019. As of 20 October there have been 169 suspected measles cases with 7 confirmed cases, 82 laboratory results pending.To date, there has been one reported death of a 14 month-old baby highly suspected measles awaiting laboratory confirmation; child is unvaccinated. For further details please refer to Measles Outbreak Situation report No.1 post on PacNet on 23 October 2019. [Source: Samoa MoH measles outbreak Situation report No.1]

  • Tonga MoH have declared an outbreak, following the detection of cases in a cohort of the national high school boys rugby team that returned from New Zealand. For further details please refer to PacNet post on 2 October 2019. [Source: Tonga MoH Measles alert]

  • From 1 January 2019 to 24 October 2019 there have been 1928 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. Of these confirmed cases 1554 are in the Auckland region. [ Source: MoH NZ]

Dengue

  • Yap state, FSM: A total of 67 new cases were seen during epi week 41 (1.5% increase from week 40) bringing the total of 893 cases since January 1, 2019. 23 cases had positive RDT this week (32% decrease from week 40) bringing the total positive RDT of 264 (243 NS1 and 21 IgM)There were 10 cases were admitted in epi week 41, bringing the total of admissions up to 96 in all. [Source: Leptospirosis Situation report No.12]

  • Marshall Islands : As of 13 October 2019, there have been 715 dengue like illness of which 207 have been lab confirmed. The outbreak week is slowing down in Ebeye and ongoing in Majuro. There have been no cases reported in the outer atolls. Symptom and age profile of cases is typical for dengue fever. One death and one severe dengue patient evacuated out-of-country to date

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.