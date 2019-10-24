Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W42 2019 (Oct 14-Oct 20)
The following syndromes have been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Samoa, Tonga
Influenza-like illness: Cook Islands
Other updates:
Measles
Samoa Ministry of Health (MoH) declared an outbreak on 16 October 2019. As of 20 October there have been 169 suspected measles cases with 7 confirmed cases, 82 laboratory results pending.To date, there has been one reported death of a 14 month-old baby highly suspected measles awaiting laboratory confirmation; child is unvaccinated. For further details please refer to Measles Outbreak Situation report No.1 post on PacNet on 23 October 2019. [Source: Samoa MoH measles outbreak Situation report No.1]
Tonga MoH have declared an outbreak, following the detection of cases in a cohort of the national high school boys rugby team that returned from New Zealand. For further details please refer to PacNet post on 2 October 2019. [Source: Tonga MoH Measles alert]
From 1 January 2019 to 24 October 2019 there have been 1928 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. Of these confirmed cases 1554 are in the Auckland region. [ Source: MoH NZ]
Dengue
Yap state, FSM: A total of 67 new cases were seen during epi week 41 (1.5% increase from week 40) bringing the total of 893 cases since January 1, 2019. 23 cases had positive RDT this week (32% decrease from week 40) bringing the total positive RDT of 264 (243 NS1 and 21 IgM)There were 10 cases were admitted in epi week 41, bringing the total of admissions up to 96 in all. [Source: Leptospirosis Situation report No.12]
Marshall Islands : As of 13 October 2019, there have been 715 dengue like illness of which 207 have been lab confirmed. The outbreak week is slowing down in Ebeye and ongoing in Majuro. There have been no cases reported in the outer atolls. Symptom and age profile of cases is typical for dengue fever. One death and one severe dengue patient evacuated out-of-country to date