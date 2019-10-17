Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W41 2019 (Oct 07-Oct 13）

The following syndrome has been flagged:

Other updates:

Measles

Samoa outbreak declared on 16 October, 2019 with 7 confirmed cases. The Ministry of Health (MoH) is advising people to get vaccinated. Source: Media

Queensland, Australia has been notified of 8 cases of measles in Brisbane's southside area. The case had travel history from New Zealand to Australia but unclear if likely infected in New Zealand. Queensland health have issued an alert for Southern Brisbane. Source: Government

From 1 January 2019 to 17 October 2019 there have been 1850 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1495 of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. Source: MoH NZ