Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W40 2019 (Sep 30-Oct 06)
from World Health Organization
Report
Published on 06 Oct 2019
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Tonga, French Polynesia
Prolonged fever: Federated State of Micronesia
Other updates:
Measles
- From 1 January 2019 to 11 October 2019 there have been 1766 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1436 of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. [Source: MoH NZ]