Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W39 2019 (Sep 23-Sep 29)

Palau: As of 29 September there have been 629 cases since 1 December 2018. The weekly number of cases is decreasing. There have been two deaths reported. [Source: Palau MoH Dengue-3 outbreak SitRep Epi week 39]

There have been 75 new dengue-like illness cases for week ending 29 September in Yap state, FSM bringing to a total of 760 cases since 1 January 2019. Majority of the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases (79% )are those under 20 years of age. The overall attack rate for Yap state is 16.4 per 1,000 cases. Dengue serotype-3 is in circulation. There has been one death. [Source: Dengue outbreak, Yap state, Situation Report # 10]