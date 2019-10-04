Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W39 2019 (Sep 23-Sep 29)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: Fiji, FSM, Northern Marianna Islands, Samoa, Vanuatu
Dengue-like illness: Vanuatu
Other updates:
Dengue
Palau: As of 29 September there have been 629 cases since 1 December 2018. The weekly number of cases is decreasing. There have been two deaths reported. [Source: Palau MoH Dengue-3 outbreak SitRep Epi week 39]
There have been 75 new dengue-like illness cases for week ending 29 September in Yap state, FSM bringing to a total of 760 cases since 1 January 2019. Majority of the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases (79% )are those under 20 years of age. The overall attack rate for Yap state is 16.4 per 1,000 cases. Dengue serotype-3 is in circulation. There has been one death. [Source: Dengue outbreak, Yap state, Situation Report # 10]
There are ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreaks in Guam, Marshall Islands.
Leptospirosis
- Yap state, FSM outbreak: There were 4 new RDT positive cases for week ending 15 September bringing the total to 138 RDT positive cases. The attack rate for Yap is 12.1 cases per 1,000 population. The highest attack rate (19.1 per 1,000 population) is in those over 60 years of age. There have been no deaths reported. [Source: Leptospirosis outbreak, Yap state, Situation Report #12]
Measles
- From 1 January 2019 to 4 October 2019 there have been 1664 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. Of these cases 1356 (81%) of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. [ Source: MoH NZ]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): as of 01 October 2019, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,197 (3,083 confirmed, 114 probable) from 29 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces, including 2,136 deaths (CFR 67%). WHO External situation report for Ebola in DRC is available here. On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report, WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.