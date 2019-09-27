27 Sep 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W38 2019 (Sep 16-Sep 22)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: FSM, Palau, Samoa, Vanuatu

Other updates:

Dengue

  • The dengue serotype-1 outbreak in Tuvalu is slowing down. From 11 August to 21 September there have been 13 dengue-like illness cases and 1 confirmed case. [Source: Tuvalu MoH]

  • There have been 77 new dengue-like illness cases for week ending 15 September in Yap state, FSM bringing to a total of 619 cases since 1 January 2019. Majority of the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases (81% )are those under 20 years of age. The overall attack rate for Yap state is 16.3 per 1,000 cases. Dengue serotype-3 is in circulation. There has been one death. [Source: Dengue outbreak, Yap state, Situation Report # 8]

  • There are ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreaks in Guam, Palau, Marshall Islands.

Leptospirosis

  • Yap state, FSM outbreak: There were 15 new RDT positive cases for week ending 15 September bringing the total to 125 RDT positive cases. The attack rate for Yap is 11.1 cases per 1,000 population. The highest attack rate (19.1 per 1,000 population) is in those over 60 years of age. There have been no deaths reported. [Source: Leptospirosis outbreak, Yap state, Situation Report #10]

Measles

  • From 1 January 2019 to 27 September 2019 there have been 1517 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. There were 133 cases reported between the period 20 -27 September. Of these cases 1261 (83%) of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. [ Source: MoH NZ ]

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

  • Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 25 September 2019, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,178 (3,066 confirmed, 112 probable) from 29 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces, including 2,122 deaths (CFR 66.6%). WHO External situation report for Ebola in DRC is available here. On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report, WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.

