Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W38 2019 (Sep 16-Sep 22)

The dengue serotype-1 outbreak in Tuvalu is slowing down. From 11 August to 21 September there have been 13 dengue-like illness cases and 1 confirmed case. [Source: Tuvalu MoH]

There have been 77 new dengue-like illness cases for week ending 15 September in Yap state, FSM bringing to a total of 619 cases since 1 January 2019. Majority of the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) positive cases (81% )are those under 20 years of age. The overall attack rate for Yap state is 16.3 per 1,000 cases. Dengue serotype-3 is in circulation. There has been one death. [Source: Dengue outbreak, Yap state, Situation Report # 8]