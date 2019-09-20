Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W37 2019 (Sep 09-Sep 15)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
- Acute Fever and Rash: Samoa
Other updates:
Dengue
French Polynesia: From week 6 to week 36, there have been 832 autochthonous cases and two imported DENV-2 cases as well as 277 DENV-1 cases reported. In week 35 and 36, 254 DENV-2 cases were reported, which is a marked increase compared to previous two weeks. [Source: MoH]
The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services have declared a Public Health State of Emergency following confirmed the first case of dengue fever-dengue serotype-3. This is the first locally acquired dengue case detected and reported on Guam in the last 75 years. From 1 January to August 2019 there have been two imported cases of dengue detected in Guam. The Department of Public Health and Social Services has activated its Arboviral Disease Response Plan. Aedes albopictus is the vector of dengue transmission in Guam with investigations underway to ensure that Aedes aegypti has not been introduced.
There are ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreaks in Palau, Marshall Islands and Yap state, Micronesia.
Measles
- From 1 January 2019 to 20 September 2019 there have been 1384 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1151 (83%) of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region.[ Source: MoH NZ ]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): In DRC, as of 16 September 2019, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,130 (3,019 confirmed, 111 probable) from 29 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces, including 2,096 deaths (CFR 66.98%). In the 21 days from 26 August to 15 September 2019, 52 health areas in 15 health zones reported new cases. Fourteen health zones that have previously reported cases of EVD since the beginning of the outbreak have not reported a case in more than 21 days. WHO External situation report for Ebola in DRC is available here. On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report, WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.