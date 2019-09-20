Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W37 2019 (Sep 09-Sep 15)

French Polynesia: From week 6 to week 36, there have been 832 autochthonous cases and two imported DENV-2 cases as well as 277 DENV-1 cases reported. In week 35 and 36, 254 DENV-2 cases were reported, which is a marked increase compared to previous two weeks. [Source: MoH]

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services have declared a Public Health State of Emergency following confirmed the first case of dengue fever-dengue serotype-3. This is the first locally acquired dengue case detected and reported on Guam in the last 75 years. From 1 January to August 2019 there have been two imported cases of dengue detected in Guam. The Department of Public Health and Social Services has activated its Arboviral Disease Response Plan. Aedes albopictus is the vector of dengue transmission in Guam with investigations underway to ensure that Aedes aegypti has not been introduced.