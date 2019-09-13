Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W36 2019 (Sep 02-Sep 08)

In a press release on 12 September 2019, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed the first case of dengue fever-dengue serotype-3. This is the first locally acquired dengue case detected and reported on Guam in the last 75 years. [Source: Guam Dept of Health and Social Services].

Palau: As of 8 September there have been 586 cases since 1 December 2018. There is a decrease in the weekly number of cases. There have been two deaths during the outbreak. [Source: Dengue outbreak Sit Rep 40]

Marshall Islands: As of 8 Sept there have been 344 suspected cases, including 122 lab confirmed cases. Of the 344 cases, 228 of the cases are from Ebeye and 124 of the cases are from Majuro . The attack rates are 20 per 1,000 population for Ebeye and 4.7 per 1,000 population for Majuro. The overall attack rate for RMI is 6.6 per 1,000 population. To date the outbreak appears to be slowing down on Ebeye; while the trend is increasing in Majuro. [Source RMI Dengue SitRep 8 Sep 2019]