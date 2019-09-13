Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W36 2019 (Sep 02-Sep 08)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
- Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Samoa, Marshall Islands, Northern Marianna Islands
Other updates:
Dengue
In a press release on 12 September 2019, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed the first case of dengue fever-dengue serotype-3. This is the first locally acquired dengue case detected and reported on Guam in the last 75 years. [Source: Guam Dept of Health and Social Services].
Palau: As of 8 September there have been 586 cases since 1 December 2018. There is a decrease in the weekly number of cases. There have been two deaths during the outbreak. [Source: Dengue outbreak Sit Rep 40]
Marshall Islands: As of 8 Sept there have been 344 suspected cases, including 122 lab confirmed cases. Of the 344 cases, 228 of the cases are from Ebeye and 124 of the cases are from Majuro . The attack rates are 20 per 1,000 population for Ebeye and 4.7 per 1,000 population for Majuro. The overall attack rate for RMI is 6.6 per 1,000 population. To date the outbreak appears to be slowing down on Ebeye; while the trend is increasing in Majuro. [Source RMI Dengue SitRep 8 Sep 2019]
Measles
- From 1 January 2019 to 13 September 2019 there have been 1238 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1028 (83%) of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region.[Source: NZ MoH]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 9 September 2019, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,091 (2,980 confirmed, 111 probable) from 29 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces, including 2,071 deaths (CFR 67.0%). WHO External situation report for Ebola in DRC is available here. On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report, WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.