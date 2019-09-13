13 Sep 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W36 2019 (Sep 02-Sep 08)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 13 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (610.77 KB)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Samoa, Marshall Islands, Northern Marianna Islands

Other updates:

Dengue

  • In a press release on 12 September 2019, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed the first case of dengue fever-dengue serotype-3. This is the first locally acquired dengue case detected and reported on Guam in the last 75 years. [Source: Guam Dept of Health and Social Services].

  • Palau: As of 8 September there have been 586 cases since 1 December 2018. There is a decrease in the weekly number of cases. There have been two deaths during the outbreak. [Source: Dengue outbreak Sit Rep 40]

  • Marshall Islands: As of 8 Sept there have been 344 suspected cases, including 122 lab confirmed cases. Of the 344 cases, 228 of the cases are from Ebeye and 124 of the cases are from Majuro . The attack rates are 20 per 1,000 population for Ebeye and 4.7 per 1,000 population for Majuro. The overall attack rate for RMI is 6.6 per 1,000 population. To date the outbreak appears to be slowing down on Ebeye; while the trend is increasing in Majuro. [Source RMI Dengue SitRep 8 Sep 2019]

Measles

  • From 1 January 2019 to 13 September 2019 there have been 1238 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1028 (83%) of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region.[Source: NZ MoH]

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

  • Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 9 September 2019, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,091 (2,980 confirmed, 111 probable) from 29 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces, including 2,071 deaths (CFR 67.0%). WHO External situation report for Ebola in DRC is available here. On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report, WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO's Disease Outbreak News.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.