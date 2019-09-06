Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W35 2019 (Aug 26-Sep 01)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
- Acute Fever and Rash: Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Samoa
Other updates:
Dengue
- French Polynesia: Ongoing dengue serotype-2 outbreak. As of 2 September there have been 580 cases autochthonous cases and 2 imported cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
[Source: Surveillance bulletin for Epi week 33 & 34 shared on PacNet on 5 September 2019]
Measles
As of 6 September there have been 1059 cases in New Zealand, since 1 January 2019. Of these cases 881 (83.2%) are in the Auckland region.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a travel advice for those travelling to Auckland:
travellers should be vaccinated against measles at least two weeks prior to travel.
children travelling to receive the vaccine from 12 months - People travelling with babies less than 12 months who are concerned about the risk from measles, should discuss their concerns with the healthcare provider [ Source: MoH NZ]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 3 September 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 3,049 (2,940 confirmed, 109 probable) including 2,050 deaths (CFR 67.0%) reported from 28 health zones in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri Provinces. The new external situation report for Ebola is DRC available here. On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation report, WHO EVD outbreak dashboardand AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News