Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W34 2019 (Aug 19-Aug 25)

On 6 August 2019, the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) declared a State of Health Emergency due to a dengue serotype-3 outbreak. There have been 16 confirmed (RT-PCR) by Hawaii State Laboratory and 276 dengue-like illness cases as of 30 August, 219 cases in Ebeye (attack rate = 18.4 per 1,000 population), 57 cases in Majuro (attack rate 2.2 per 1,000 population). Of the confirmed cases 11 were from Ebeye and 5 cases were from Majuro. There have been no deaths reported. [Source:RMI Dengue-Like Illness report 1 Sep 2019]