Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W32 2019 (Aug 05-Aug 11)
The following syndrome has been flagged:
Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Palau
Dengue-like illness: Tuvalu
Other updates:
Dengue
On 6 August 2019, the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) declared a State of Health Emergency due to dengue outbreak on Ebeye island. There have been 9 confirmed dengue serotype-3 and 103 probable cases as of 9 August in Ebeye. [Source: MoH]
There is an ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreak in Yap state, FSM, As of 9 August, there have been 244 suspected cases since 1 January 2019; 28 of these were Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) +ve and 16 were dengue serotype-3. All RDT tested samples are sent to Guam Public Health Laboratory for confirmation and serotyping.There have been two hospitalized cases. [Source: Dengue -3 outbreak, Yap state, Sit Rep 1 Jan – 4 Aug 2019]
Palau:
Leptospirosis
- Ongoing outbreak in Yap state, FSM. From 1 January to 4 August there have been 51 RDT+ve cases from 217 suspected cases; including 5 confirmed by a reference laboratory in Hawaii. Of the cases; 60% are greater than 40 years of age. [Source: Leptospirosis outbreak Sit Rep No.4, 9 August 2019]
Measles
- As of week ending 9 August there were 69 additional cases in New Zealand, bringing a total of 516 cases since 1 January 2019; including 198 hospitalisations (38.4 %).
Of the 69 new cases; the greatest proportion was in Pacific Islanders (45%); followed by Maori (32%) ethnic group. [Source: MoH NZhttps://surv.esr.cri.nz/PDF_surveillance/MeaslesRpt/2019/WeeklyMeasles12082019.pdf]
Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): As of 14 August 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 2,852 (2,758 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,905 deaths (CFR 67%) reported from 27 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces. On 17 July 2019, the outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation reporthttps://us13.campaign-archive.com/home/?u=89e5755d2cca4840b1af93176&id=aedd23c530, WHO EVD outbreak dashboardhttp://who.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/e70c3804f6044652bc37cce7d8fcef6c and AFRO EVD situation reporthttps://afro.who.int/health-topics/ebola-virus-disease?utm_campaign=WHO%20AFRO%20-%20Situation%20Report%20-%20Ebola%20Virus%20Disease%20Outbreak%20in%20DRC%20-%20Sitrep%2002%20%282018%29&utm_content=Tag%3AAFRO/WHE/HIM%20Outbreaks%20Weekly&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Newsweaver&utm_term=Ebola%20virus%20disease%20situation%20reports. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak Newshttp://www.who.int/csr/don/archive/disease/ebola/en/