Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W32 2019 (Aug 05-Aug 11)

On 6 August 2019, the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) declared a State of Health Emergency due to dengue outbreak on Ebeye island. There have been 9 confirmed dengue serotype-3 and 103 probable cases as of 9 August in Ebeye. [Source: MoH]

There is an ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreak in Yap state, FSM, As of 9 August, there have been 244 suspected cases since 1 January 2019; 28 of these were Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) +ve and 16 were dengue serotype-3. All RDT tested samples are sent to Guam Public Health Laboratory for confirmation and serotyping.There have been two hospitalized cases. [Source: Dengue -3 outbreak, Yap state, Sit Rep 1 Jan – 4 Aug 2019]