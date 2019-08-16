16 Aug 2019

Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W32 2019 (Aug 05-Aug 11)

Report
World Health Organization
Published on 11 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (417.06 KB)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

  • Acute Fever and Rash: French Polynesia, Palau

  • Dengue-like illness: Tuvalu

Other updates:

Dengue

  • On 6 August 2019, the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) declared a State of Health Emergency due to dengue outbreak on Ebeye island. There have been 9 confirmed dengue serotype-3 and 103 probable cases as of 9 August in Ebeye. [Source: MoH]

  • There is an ongoing dengue serotype-3 outbreak in Yap state, FSM, As of 9 August, there have been 244 suspected cases since 1 January 2019; 28 of these were Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) +ve and 16 were dengue serotype-3. All RDT tested samples are sent to Guam Public Health Laboratory for confirmation and serotyping.There have been two hospitalized cases. [Source: Dengue -3 outbreak, Yap state, Sit Rep 1 Jan – 4 Aug 2019]

Palau:

Leptospirosis

  • Ongoing outbreak in Yap state, FSM. From 1 January to 4 August there have been 51 RDT+ve cases from 217 suspected cases; including 5 confirmed by a reference laboratory in Hawaii. Of the cases; 60% are greater than 40 years of age. [Source: Leptospirosis outbreak Sit Rep No.4, 9 August 2019]

Measles

  • As of week ending 9 August there were 69 additional cases in New Zealand, bringing a total of 516 cases since 1 January 2019; including 198 hospitalisations (38.4 %).

Of the 69 new cases; the greatest proportion was in Pacific Islanders (45%); followed by Maori (32%) ethnic group. [Source: MoH NZhttps://surv.esr.cri.nz/PDF_surveillance/MeaslesRpt/2019/WeeklyMeasles12082019.pdf]

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

