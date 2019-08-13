Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W31 2019 (Jul 29-Aug 04)

The following syndrome has been flagged:

· Acute Fever and Rash: Palau

Other updates:

Dengue

· On 6 August 2019, the Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) declared a State of Health Emergency due to dengue outbreak on Ebeye island. There has been one confirmed dengue serotype-3 and 22 probable cases on 1 August in Ebeye.

The last dengue outbreak (serotype-4) on RMI was in 2011, where there were 1,603 cases; including 867 laboratory confirmed cases. [Source: RMI Ministry of Health]

Measles

· As of week ending 2 August there were 32 additional cases in New Zealand, bringing a total of 441 cases since 1 January 2019; including 175 hospitalisations (39.7 %).

Of the 32 new cases; the greatest proportion was in Pacific Islanders (50%); followed by Maori (28%) ethnic group. Sixty-five percent (69%) of the 32 new cases were from Counties Manuakau. [Source: MoH NZhttp://measlesrubellainitiative.org/fiji-and-measles-from-devastation-to-elimination/]

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

· Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). As of 31 July 2019, the cumulative number of cases is 2,713 (2,619 confirmed, 94 probable) including 1,813 deaths (CFR 67%) reported from 26 health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces.

On 17 July 2019, it was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the DRC Ministry of Health situation reporthttps://us13.campaign-archive.com/home/?u=89e5755d2cca4840b1af93176&id=aedd23c530, WHO EVD outbreak dashboard http://who.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/e70c3804f6044652bc37cce7d8fcef6c and AFRO EVD situation report https://afro.who.int/health-topics/ebola-virus-disease?utm_campaign=WHO%20AFRO%20-%20Situation%20Report%20-%20Ebola%20Virus%20Disease%20Outbreak%20in%20DRC%20-%20Sitrep%2002%20%282018%29&utm_content=Tag%3AAFRO/WHE/HIM%20Outbreaks%20Weekly&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Newsweaver&utm_term=Ebola%20virus%20disease%20situation%20reports. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News http://www.who.int/csr/don/archive/disease/ebola/en/.